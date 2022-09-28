Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Common sense on documents
You come to my house and swipe something, that’s stealing. Whether it is a treasure or a trinket, it is plain stealing. Everybody knows that. Everybody, including Trump’s supporters. Sadly, they are more loyal to him than to our country.
DAN WALTERS: California refusing to release school test results
California’s Department of Education has finally acknowledged the obvious: It is arbitrarily delaying the release of results from this year’s round of academic testing. In years past, scores from the spring Smarter Balanced tests of academic achievement have been released in late summer or early fall, but this year, the department denied a request for statewide results even though it authorized individual districts to make their data available.
