Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Common sense on documents

You come to my house and swipe something, that’s stealing. Whether it is a treasure or a trinket, it is plain stealing. Everybody knows that. Everybody, including Trump’s supporters. Sadly, they are more loyal to him than to our country.
U.S. POLITICS
Salas calls on Valadao to retract 'shameless attack' in campaign ad

The race for the 22nd Congressional District heated up Wednesday when accusations were levied after a recent campaign ad by an incumbent congressman rankled the assemblyman running to try and replace him. Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, who's running for the 22nd Congressional District, was joined by California Attorney General Rob...
CALIFORNIA STATE
