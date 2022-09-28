Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Common sense on documents
You come to my house and swipe something, that’s stealing. Whether it is a treasure or a trinket, it is plain stealing. Everybody knows that. Everybody, including Trump’s supporters. Sadly, they are more loyal to him than to our country.
Bakersfield Californian
Salas calls on Valadao to retract 'shameless attack' in campaign ad
The race for the 22nd Congressional District heated up Wednesday when accusations were levied after a recent campaign ad by an incumbent congressman rankled the assemblyman running to try and replace him. Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, who's running for the 22nd Congressional District, was joined by California Attorney General Rob...
Remind me why the Biden administration is in court fighting publication of the ERA?
Biden administration shouldn't be in bed with the Trump administration to block the publication of the Equal Rights Amendment.
The region where Democrats aren’t going all in on the fall of Roe
The campaigns in heavily Latino and religious South Texas are shaping up along different lines than elsewhere in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York ended a religious workaround for school vaccines. Parents are trying something else.
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
Comments / 0