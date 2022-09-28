Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Nvidia explains what you need to know about RTX 4000 GPU power demands
No, you don’t need a new power supply – but make sure you have the requisite wattage of course. Nvidia has clarified the situation around its RTX 4000 graphics cards and their demands on the power supply front, after what Team Green described as an “uptick in questions” regarding compatibility with the incoming next-gen GPUs.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is already breaking records, and without exotic cooling
AMD’s incoming Zen 4 flagship has already broken CPU world records using standard liquid cooling, outperforming previous records that have used exotic cooling (like liquid nitrogen or similar). The Ryzen 7950X set the records for the rankings on HWBOT, with two overclocking experts – Sampson and Blueleader – achieving...
TechRadar
More Intel Arc GPUs get confirmed prices, and Nvidia should be worried
Intel is pushing ahead with its planned launch for the Intel Arc A7 desktop graphics cards, confirming pricing for the Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition (LE), having already confirmed the price and release date for the regular A770. While the latter card sits in the middle at $329, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
Best CPU for Gaming in 2022
Here is the best CPU for gaming for the money, based on our benchmarks. These processors offer the best performance in their price ranges and most are suitable for overclocking.
Engadget
Alienware's Aurora R15 offers improved cooling and the latest Intel and NVIDIA components
With the latest GPUs and CPUs from NVIDIA and Intel making their way to consumers, Alienware is updating its Aurora desktop to take advantage of those components. The new Aurora R15 is one of the first pre-built systems to come with a GeForce RTX 4090 option, but even if you don’t go for NVIDIA’s new flagship, the R15 looks to address one of the main flaws of its predecessor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Intel claims its Arc A770 and A750 GPUs will outperform NVIDIA's mid-range RTX 3060
The A750 will start at $289 and, like the A770, arrive on October 12th. Ahead of bringing its to everyone in a couple of weeks, has revealed more details about what to expect from the graphics cards in terms of specs and performance. The A770, , will have 32 Xe cores, 32 ray-tracing units and a 2,100MHz graphics clock. In terms of RAM, it comes in 8GB and 16GB configurations, with up to 512 Gb/s and 560 Gb/s of memory bandwidth, respectively.
futurumresearch.com
Intel Innovation 2022 Unveils New CPUs, Expanded Dev Cloud
Analyst Take: At Intel Innovation 2022, Intel’s second annual innovation event aimed at hardware and software developers, each one of these news announcements above would have been big news on their own. But combined, the announcements about the new Intel Core CPUs, the new Geti computer vision platform, and...
techunwrapped.com
GeForce RTX 40, when the hardware pushes the software
A week has passed since the presentation of the GeForce RTX 40, the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards q, of which we have since told you in detail about this evolutionary leap, as well as the particularities of AD102, the GPU responsible of that performance beast called GeForce RTX 4090. A lot of interesting information that, however, still needs more data that goes beyond specifications, so that we can fully assess what this evolutionary leap means in what is referred to to performance.
The Verge
Verizon teases a ‘5G gaming handheld’ made by Razer
Verizon is teasing that it’s working on a 5G gaming handheld with Razer and Qualcomm, which is set to be fully announced on October 15th at RazerCon. The carrier talked a little about the device, which will be called the Razer Edge 5G, at a keynote at MWC Las Vegas, saying that it’ll run Android and give you access to cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. Unlike devices like Logitech’s recently announced G Cloud, however, it does seem like it’ll be able to play games stored locally on the device as well.
hypebeast.com
Intel Launches 13th-Gen CPU Family With Speeds of Up to 5.8 GHz
After nearly a decade of development, Intel revealed its 13th Gen Raptor Lake processor family at Tuesday’s Intel Innovation 2022 event. The announcement was led by the Intel Core i9-13900K, which the company lauds as the “world’s fastest desktop processor.”. The new generation of flagship processors come...
knowtechie.com
Intel and Samsung show off new ‘slidable’ display prototype
It looks like Samsung and Intel have moved from foldable PC displays into a new realm of ‘slideable’ displays. The company’s shared a look at their new slidable display prototype at yesterday’s Intel Innovation keynote. Samsung Display CEO JS Choi joined Intel on stage to share...
Intel Accelerates Developer Innovation with Open, Software-First Approach
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- On Day 2 of Intel Innovation, Intel illustrated how its efforts and investments to foster an open ecosystem catalyze community innovation, from silicon to systems to apps and across all levels of the software stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005326/en/ The two-day Intel Innovation 2022 event closes Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, with a keynote featuring Intel Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender. During the two-day event, Intel demonstrated the power of an open ecosystem and introduced new products, developer tools and services to make developers’ work easier and more efficient. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Digital Trends
HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs have massive price cuts today
If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, HP is having some surprise sales on both laptops and desktop PCs. While there are quite a few, we’ve collected these two as the best in each category so that you don’t have to go through potentially dozens of listings.
Nvidia RTX 40 Series graphics cards now look an even better buy
Nvidia's latest information disproves the most worrying rumours about consumption and compatibility
laptopmag.com
Epic laptop deal: $210 off the Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel CPU
The Dell XPS 13 remains our top pick for best overall laptop. If you're due for a new personal computer, use our exclusive coupon to pick up the excellent XPS 13 for less. For a limited time, snag the Dell XPS 13 for $1,139 (opens in new tab)with via coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at Dell. It normally costs $1,349 so you're saving $210 with this deal. This is the second lowest price we've ever tracked for this laptop. It's also one of the best fall laptop deals we've seen so far.
Digital Trends
SSDs could be as cheap as HDDs in time for Black Friday
Back in the heady days of late 2021, your average 1TB SATA SSD would cost you somewhere north of $400. Sure, you could grab a 6GB/s HDD with 1TB of space for around $50, but in the world of computing, you get what you pay for. Then came 2022 and suddenly SSD prices are dropping.
notebookcheck.net
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10
Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
Comments / 0