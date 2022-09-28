Read full article on original website
The makeup artists at Milan Fashion Week brought us purple smoky eyes, elaborate feline flicks and, at Prada, some frankly impractical lashes. In Paris—and specifically at Isabel Marant’s spring 2023 show, the mood could not have been more different. Models practically skipped down the runway—“Don’t look like robotic models that are not alive!” the designer told her cast backstage ahead of the show – with sparkling eyes, super-clean hair, and faces that looked freshly scrubbed.
The runways at Milan Fashion Week brought us viral cameo appearances (thank you Kate Moss and Paris Hilton!) and dizzyingly chic designer debuts–don’t miss our exclusive studio visit with Bally’s new creative director Rhuigi Villasenõr!–but what went down off the catwalk?. We enlisted Vogue Italia’s...
Fall officially began last week, and pop singer Mahmood is already breaking out his coziest jackets. While attending the Burberry spring 2023 show in London on Monday, Mahmood kept things deliberately casual and streetwear-oriented by shedding the typical blazer for a delightfully large and shaggy overcoat. His google-style white sunglasses also keep things feeling youthful and fresh.
Victoria Beckham’s first-ever show in Paris took place on the Friday afternoon of this hallowed Fashion Week schedule. The day before, Rick Owens presented tulle gowns the red of ox blood; in the morning Loewe showed shoes made of deflated balloons; and god only knows what Comme des Garçons has up its mastodon sleeve for Saturday. Invited to the French court of these avant-garde giants, Beckham—who started out in New York and relocated her show to London for her brand’s 10th anniversary—has reached the final chapter in her Heroine’s Journey into fashion: the Approach to the Innermost Cave.
On Wednesday night in Paris, Hailey Bieber hosted a dinner to celebrate her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, which debuted earlier this month with a second drop arriving this week. (Many of the guests in attendance could be spotted in the just-launched looks.) Cofounders Christine Centenera and Josh Goot joined Bieber to curate a dazzling dinner party filled with laughter, looks, and plenty of vodka.
The Americans, Brits, and Scandis have arrived in Paris for a fashion week packed with can't miss events. This season's lineup includes Victoria Beckham’s first show at Paris Fashion Week, Thom Browne’s ready-to-wear return to the Parisian runways, and Ib Kamara’s first collection for Off-White as their newly anointed creative director. Acielle Tanbetova is in Paris to capture it all, from all the best beauty looks, to the latest shoe and fashion trends that will take the world by storm after the shows are long over. Scroll through for our picks from the Paris spring 2023 shows here.
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Thankfully, the days of one or two Black models being the fashion industry’s It girls are gone. There are a growing number of marquee names walking down the runways: Adut Akech, Duckie Thot, Precious Lee, and many others. Sadly, this was not always the case. How did the Black model finally get embraced, and celebrated, by fashion brands and publications?
Katie Holmes, noted stylish New Yorker, has touched down in Paris! The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Chloé’s spring 2023 show this morning. (She’s a big fan of the label, having worn designer Gabriela Hearst’s wares multiple times this summer.) Her front row outfit obviously didn’t disappoint: She wore a refined dress-and-shoe pairing that’s perfect outfit inspiration for the crisp fall weeks head.
How to subvert the classic feline flick? Follow makeup artist Peter Philips’s lead at Dior’s spring 2023 show, where a smoldering stare was given an artisanal upgrade. While eyeliner was ringed across the upper and lower lash lines, it met in the inner corners in a subtle, but striking cross formation, which Philips described as “symbolic.”
Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale benefit in 1991 to “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” in 2011—and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005. And yet, says the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton: “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say, ‘Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’”
In the head-spinning age of multistep skin-care routines and mic-drop makeup launches, The One is a space for minimalists to sound off on the single beauty product that’s found a longtime spot in their carefully curated routines. The Manhattan loft of Michael Bargo—the interior designer of choice for Mark...
Vogue Ukraine is taking its first steps into the metaverse as it puts support for the Ukrainian fashion industry at the heart of its revised mission, as war continues to blight the country. Vogue has partnered with the NFT marketplace The Dematerialised (DMAT) to highlight the work of three designers: Bevza, Gudu and Ienki Ienki. All three brands will showcase their designs in Paris on 28 September during fashion week, before those physical garments are translated into NFTs, which will be able to buy via DMAT.
“Fusion energy rave culture” is how Gabriela Hearst described the scene she created for today’s Chloé show. “It moves the stars; it moves you,” she explained of the solar power system that radiates from the sun and stars. In her interpretation (and rumored IRL rave research), a party-hard Parisian iconoclast character came to life inside the Pavillon Vendôme. Rather than the barely there beauty that’s become synonymous with the label, silver DIY painted lids and slicked-forward side parts played off lipstick red leather dresses, biker-chic jackets, and hot shorts.
At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
There are plenty of contentious footwear combinations out in the world—tights with open-toe heels, socks and sandals—and Bella Hadid has managed to nail one of the most controversial. Today in Paris, the model stepped out in a square-toe heel with flared denim jeans. The look is ’00s to the core, a staple in the era’s rom coms, music videos, and on the more casual red carpets.
Bella Hadid has taken Paris Fashion Week 2022 by storm after she had a “magical” white dress spray-painted onto her body while on the runway. The supermodel, 25, and her DIY latex dress made headlines after their appearence at the Coperni fashion show on Friday (30 September). Hadid’s attire and accompanying performance was dubbed a “celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past” by Coperni’s designers, Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant.Hadid – whose hair was swept back into a neat, Hepburn-esque bun – first stepped onto the runway in nothing but a pair of heels and underwear. She covered her breasts...
An artisan was working away on a massive high-heeled shoe at the entrance of Roger Vivier’s spring 2023 fete in Paris, while models and craftspeople frolicked with guests through six different rooms dubbed: “King of the Heel,” “Belle Vivier,” “I Love Vivier,” “Collages,” “Virgule,” Embroideries and Jewel heel.”
Last night, highly poufed hair and jewel-adorned earlobes filled the Sotheby’s headquarters on the Upper East Side. So too did sharp tuxedos, which stood in contrast to the stark walls of the auction house, where Sotheby’s inaugural Impact Gala was set. Camera flashes erupted, Champagne glasses clinked, and enthusiasm for the night to come thunderously echoed. The evening’s co-chair, Annie Leibovitz, arrived in an Armani suit, ready for the evening ahead.
Fashion, for all its future focus, is perpetually engaged with the past. Nowhere is that more evident than at Valentino, where Pierpaolo Piccioli is actively working in dialogue with the legacy created by Valentino Garavani and the atelier, which carries on traditions of craft that have been passed down through time. Valentino is a Roman house, and no other city’s history is more alive and in constant collision with the present than Rome. That back-and-forth is manifested in “Forever Valentino,” a sweeping and theatrical exhibition presented by Qatar Museums and Maison Valentino, opening on October 28 at the M7 design and innovation hub in Doha, as part of the yearlong Qatar Creates project. Working with Piccioli on the show is Massimiliano Gioni, the Edlis Neeson Artistic Director at the New Museum, New York, and artistic director of the 55th Venice Biennale, and Alexander Fury, journalist, author, and collector, who is making his curatorial debut.
