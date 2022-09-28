Fashion, for all its future focus, is perpetually engaged with the past. Nowhere is that more evident than at Valentino, where Pierpaolo Piccioli is actively working in dialogue with the legacy created by Valentino Garavani and the atelier, which carries on traditions of craft that have been passed down through time. Valentino is a Roman house, and no other city’s history is more alive and in constant collision with the present than Rome. That back-and-forth is manifested in “Forever Valentino,” a sweeping and theatrical exhibition presented by Qatar Museums and Maison Valentino, opening on October 28 at the M7 design and innovation hub in Doha, as part of the yearlong Qatar Creates project. Working with Piccioli on the show is Massimiliano Gioni, the Edlis Neeson Artistic Director at the New Museum, New York, and artistic director of the 55th Venice Biennale, and Alexander Fury, journalist, author, and collector, who is making his curatorial debut.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO