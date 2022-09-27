Gov. Whitmer Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Grand Ledge Armory to Highlight Modernized Facilities for Women Service Members

Read full article on original website
Help guide plans for new state park in Flint at public open house Tuesday
Those interested in the development of a new state park in Flint are encouraged to attend a public open house Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Mott Park Clubhouse in Flint. Up to $30.2 million was designated in March for the development of a state park in Flint.The funds were made available as part of$250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to support Michigan state parks and trails. These ARPA funds are included in a $4.8 billion infrastructure package laid out in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan.
Whitmer on Passage of Bipartisan Investments in Economic Development, Scholarships, Public Safety
LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer highlighted components of the bipartisan supplemental package to fund economic development, deliver scholarships for higher education students, and secure additional resources to support public safety officials. “I am proud that we have reached a bipartisan deal empowering Michigan to compete for huge economic...
International crossings celebrate switch to new toll systems
Two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border officially dedicated updated tolling systems today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have modernized their toll systems.
Gov. Whitmer and Rep. Upton celebrate the completion of US-31 in Berrien County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba, and many others celebrated the completion of US-31 yesterday at an event in Benton Township, Berrien County. The highway, which was started in 1972, finally will connect between Napier Avenue and I-94 after work was halted in 2004. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has posted a video news release of the event on its YouTube channel.
Whitmer Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions
LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Automobile Theft Prevention Authority Board of Directors, Board of Barber Examiners, Board of Cosmetology, Michigan Board of Dentistry, Michigan Board of Nursing, Michigan State Waterways Commission, and the Municipal Stability Board. Automobile Theft Prevention Authority Board...
Michigan recognized for IT excellence in national rating
The State of Michigan was recognized by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) as one of the top-performing states in the country for its use of technology to improve and secure government services. The CDG’s biennial Digital States Survey awarded Michigan with an A grade, the highest honor. The state has received an A grade in every survey since its inception, seven consecutive times. The CDG noted the continuing efforts to modernize state systems, focus on cybersecurity, and improve customer service as its reasons for this year’s honor.
MDARD Confirms West Nile Virus in Saginaw County Domestic Bird
Mosquitoes will continue to be active until there has been a hard freeze; take precautions to protect your animals, yourself, and your family. LANSING, MI—Today, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal. The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. This detection highlights the importance for Michiganders to continue taking precautions to protect their animals and themselves from mosquito bites.
Straits and Cheboygan state parks’ improvement efforts are first ARPA-funded projects to break ground
Visitors to Straits and Cheboygan state parks can look forward to new camping amenities and greater conveniences, thanks to a slice of the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated last March to support Michigan state parks and trails. In June, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced...
Rebuilding Michigan I-696 project from I-275 to Evergreen Road begins prep work in Oakland County
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project will begin soon on eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road. The majority of the rebuilding work will occur during 2023-2024 and will include rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
NASCA recognizes Michigan and Deloitte with Excellence through Collaboration Award
LEXINGTON, KY - The National Association of State Chief Administrators (NASCA) announced that the State of Michigan and Deloitte Consulting LLP have been awarded the association’s 2022 Excellence Through Collaboration award at NASCA’s Institute on Management and Leadership in Scottsdale, Arizona. This award recognizes states and organizations that...
MDOT announces transportation grants to villages and small cities for road repair
LANSING, Mich. – Today, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announces that 16 villages and cities across the state with populations less than 10,000 will receive road funding grants awarded through the Community Service Infrastructure Fund (CSIF) Category B program. Established by the state Legislature in 2018 and administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the CSIF is a stop-gap program to help fund road projects in small communities. Successful projects were selected, in part, because they are paired with planned infrastructure work, coordinated with other road agencies, focused on extending the useful life of the road, and lacked other funding sources.
Barnes Road closed at US-127 in Mason for maintenance Oct. 4 - 5
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Barnes Road between Laxton Road and Hull Road for bridge maintenance. This work is part of the multi-year US-127 resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County. MDOT is investing approximately $62 million to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement,...
I-94/Concord Road interchange bridge work in Jackson begins Thursday
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Concord Road under I-94 in Jackson for bridge repairs. This work is part of the I-94 Jackson project rebuilding nearly 13 miles of I-94 in Jackson, Albion, and Parma in Jackson County. Funding for this project is made possible...
EGLE announces scrap tire cleanup grants
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is pleased to announce the availability of grants that support the cleanup and reuse of scrap tires in Michigan. When scrap tires are dumped illegally in the environment, they become a fire hazard and a mosquito breeding ground. Through grants,...
Child Support advisory council seeks parents, caregivers
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s Office of Child Support Community Advisory Council is seeking parents and caregivers to join to help ensure child support policies are fair and work for all involved. There is room for up to four additional members to join the current eight members. This effort...
Treasury: Learn How to Pay for College at a 'Virtual Financial Aid Night'
With the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) becoming available on Oct. 1, students and families looking for help paying for college are encouraged to register for a Virtual College Financial Aid Night provided by Michigan of Treasury’s MI Student Aid team. Sessions will be available every...
EGLE presents educational webinar series on Lake Erie algal blooms
It’s become a frustrating cycle: Each summer since the 1990s, communities in the Western Lake Erie Basin watch and wait to see if another toxic algal bloom will contaminate their drinking water, harm aquatic life, and put a damper on recreation. Runoff of nutrient-rich water fuels these seasonal blooms...
Treasury: Less Than a Week Left to Claim Home Heating Credit
Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills. Applicants do not need to file a Michigan income tax return to get the Home Heating Credit.
I-96 lane closures in Livingston County begin Friday
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing two lanes of eastbound I-96 from Mason Road to Chilson Road for maintenance. This work will require closing two lanes of eastbound I-96 from Mason Road to Chilson Road. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Safety benefit:. These...
Vernon Road repairs over US-127 in Isabella County start Oct. 3
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $267,000 in concrete beam repairs to address damage sustained to the Vernon Road overpass at US-127 following a high-load hit in June. County:. Isabella. Highways:. US-127 Vernon Road. Closest city:. Mt. Pleasant. Start date:. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
