Regarded as a pioneer in culinary excellence, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi invites guests to discover a repertoire of international flavours, in partnership with award-winning chefs. Riccardo Gaspari joins Antonio Guida in Talea and award-winning guest master chef Vijay Sahi joins renowned Indian Chef Hemant Oberoi at Martabaan for a three-day celebration of gastronomy, featuring some of the world’s most extraordinary dishes from 30 September until 2 October 2022.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO