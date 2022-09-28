ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Tavern is Bringing the Authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest to Doha!

From now until 3rd October, Hudson Tavern at Mondrian Doha will be filled with the famed European atmosphere as they honour the humble hop. From Bavarian bites and tankards of traditional brews to a fun filled atmosphere, it’s sure to be an Oktoberfest to remember. Traditional plates will be...
Grand Hyatt Kuwait celebrates official opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Kuwait – the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the country. The 302-room luxury hotel is situated at 360 Mall – one of the nation’s most immersive luxury, leisure and lifestyle complexes. Grand Hyatt Kuwait is the second Hyatt branded hotel in Kuwait, the sixth hotel under the Grand Hyatt brand in the Middle East, and the twenty-ninth Hyatt branded hotel in the region, all of which participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Infusing regionally inspired art with modern interior design, the iconic hotel is the ideal destination for guests to discover the country’s cultural, entertainment, and artistic offerings.
Global Dining Concept ISSEI launches in UAE at Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest international hotel groups, announced today that the global dining concept, ISSEI will open its doors this November 2022 in Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills in Dubai. Making its UAE debut, the world-class restaurant renowned for its evocative fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, will welcome guests at the hotels’ stunning rooftop overlooking the phenomenal Dubai skyline.
Radisson Hotel Group appoints Managing Director for UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar

Jan, a Czech national, has been with Radisson Hotel Group for more than 24 years. He began his career in hospitality in 1988 at the Radisson SAS Alcron Hotel Prague, where he was employed as a porter. His journey to general manager began when he was promoted throughout various positions in front office and revenue management in Prague and London before eventually joining the Radisson SAS Belfast as General Manager. His latest role in the group was as general manager at the oldest 5-star hotel in Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.
Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai Opens Kind By M.O. A New Eco-Conscious Concept Store

Unveils Kind by M.O., a new beachside eco-conscious concept store that offers a carefully curated collection of fully sustainable resort wear, swimwear and accessories. Kind by M.O. embodies Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s guiding principle of ‘Acting with Responsibility’ and its journey to make life ‘Naturally Better’ for the planet, communities and guests. The concept takes inspiration from Dubai’s initiative to build a green economy that positions the city as a global leader in sustainability and social responsibility.
Emirates Palace hosts award-winning guest chefs at Talea and Martabaan for a limited time

Regarded as a pioneer in culinary excellence, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi invites guests to discover a repertoire of international flavours, in partnership with award-winning chefs. Riccardo Gaspari joins Antonio Guida in Talea and award-winning guest master chef Vijay Sahi joins renowned Indian Chef Hemant Oberoi at Martabaan for a three-day celebration of gastronomy, featuring some of the world’s most extraordinary dishes from 30 September until 2 October 2022.
Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey

Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer. The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
Radisson Hotel Group cements presence in Middle East

After two successful years of record-breaking signings and key developments, Radisson Hotel Group continues to focus on the Middle East region, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining its core markets. The Group has ambitious plans to sign at least five hotels and open more than 1000 keys within the next 12 months.
World-Famed Raspoutine Opens Its Doors In Dubai

September 30th sees the iconic and famed Parisian hotspot RASPOUTINE open its doors at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). RASPOUTINE’s global reputation did not emerge overnight; originally founded in 1965 in Paris’s ‘Golden Triangle’, the brand has since expanded to Los Angeles, Miami and now Dubai, under the watchful care of Logan Maggio and Alexander Ghislain E.
UK airport to close as travel chaos continues, here's what we know

It has been announced that Doncaster Sheffield Airport is set to close. As of today, Monday, September 26, it is unsure when the airport will close. Here’s all we know so far. Financial problems. As reported by Metro, Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been limiting the number of flights due...
