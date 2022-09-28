Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
ringsidenews.com
Miro Addresses His Absence From AEW Television
Miro used to work under the name of Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized and fans were unhappy with his booking as well. Miro also promises to go after the AEW World Title in the future. Following his WWE release...
wrestlinginc.com
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Returns On Raw
Over the last few months a number of WWE Superstars have returned to the company and this week Candice LeRae made her return on Monday Night Raw. Nikki A.S.H. made her way to the ring for a singles match, and she looked shocked as Candice LeRae made her entrance to a big pop. Candice LeRae vs. Nikki A.S.H. ended up being a quick squash match as LeRae put Nikki away with a swinging neckbreaker from the second rope.
ringsidenews.com
Grayson Waller Effect & More Announced For WWE NXT Next Week
WWE will resume live programming for NXT next week. The company announced a couple of matches and segments for the October 4, 2022, edition of the white and gold brand tonight. Grayson Waller was interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell tonight on NXT. Waller said he will have former best friends-turned-bitter...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Wants To Turn Heel Again To Change His WWE Character
Drew McIntyre is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE, and he clearly loves his job a lot. He is also a beloved talent who does whatever the company asks of him. Drew McIntyre has worked hard to transform himself and returned to WWE back in 2017. He went on to defeat Brock Lesnar as well.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Surprise Return Sets Up Future WWE Showdown
He’s back. There are all kinds of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are all time legends. WWE knows how to present those wrestlers on a less frequent basis for the sake of keeping them looking strong and it can mean a lot to see those wrestlers show up again every so often. That was the case again this week as a star returned and looks ready for his next big showdown.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Sends Update From Direct Path Of Hurricane Ian
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. She also lives in Florida, and people in the Sunshine State are in for a terrible storm. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Very Worried About Friday’s SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian
WWE is always making sure to provide the best product for its fans. However, recent events have become a cause for concern for many. Hurricane Ian has left many in Florida without power. While this week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Winnipeg, Canada, a large portion of the WWE roster resides in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
ringsidenews.com
Fandango Says Triple H ‘Went To Bat’ For Breezango During WWE Pandemic Budget Cuts
Fandango had modest success on the main roster. The salsa dance scored a win over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29 as well. Fandango’s last act in the WWE saw him return to NXT with Tyler Breeze. Fandango recently appeared on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree for an interview....
ringsidenews.com
AEW Books MJF Match & More For Dynamite Next Week
MJF rarely wrestles on Dynamite because he’s better than you and you know it. The Salt of the Earth will finally step into the ring for some action next week on AEW Dynamite. MJF and Wheeler Yuta had a tense verbal exchange tonight on Dynamite. Yuta attacked MJF while...
ringsidenews.com
Tickets For WWE RAW Selling Incredibly Well For Next Week
WWE will return to Minnesota for the October 3, 2022, edition of Raw. The company has already booked a couple of matches for their flagship show inside the Xcel Energy Center. According to WrestleTix, the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw is looking to be a sellout, with several hundred tickets remaining on the table. Check out the breakdown below.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Will Be Airing On The Same Day As WWE Extreme Rules
Update: AEW decided to air Battle of the Belts live and not compete with WWE Extreme Rules after all. Original: AEW is set to bring the next edition of the Battle of the Belts. While they struggled with ratings on Battle of the Belts III, the company will certainly have something special planned for their fourth show.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results, September 30 2022
AEW capped off tonight’s edition of Dynamite with an ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Bandido. The company taped matches for Rampage immediately following the conclusion of their flagship show. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Will Still Reach Out To Indie & Japanese Talent
Shawn Michaels is certainly one of the best in-ring performers to have ever graced a WWE ring. He was touted as Mr. WrestleMania and he truly lived up to the moniker. He is currently focused on improving NXT to the best of his limit. Triple H has been serious when it comes to NXT’s global expansion. In addition to that, the new regime still allows for indie talent to be signed.
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Him Joining TNA
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Foley actually allowed his WWE contract to expire in September 2008 before debuting for TNA just a few days...
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Teases Involvement In WWE’s White Rabbit Storyline
WWE has been getting creative with their teases of late. The company dropped a white rabbit QR code tease during Raw this past Monday. The QR code tease took place on Smackdown as well. Ken Shamrock decided to stir the pot as well recently. Clips uploaded by fans on social...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
