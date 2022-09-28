PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Valarie J. Cook, unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. ("MERS"), (solely as nominee for Lender, Synovus Mortgage Corp., and Lender's successors and assigns), dated the 15th day of December, 2014, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 2014, at Page 52978; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. ("MERS"), (solely as nominee for Lender, Synovus Mortgage Corp., and Lender's successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated April 21, 2020 and recorded in said Probate office in Real Property Book 2020, Page 24061. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on November 2, 2022, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at the Northeast Corner of Lot 700-17 of Replat of Grandview Pines, Plat No. 7 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 7, Page 159; thence S 00° 42' 42? E, 45.15 feet to a point; thence S 89° 17' 18" W, 84.19 feet to a point lying on the East right-of-way of Tanglewood Court (50' radius); thence along said right-of-way N 37° 46' 00" W, 39.01 feet to an iron pin at the end of said 50.00 foot radius; thence continue along said right-of-way N 00° 42' 42" W, 14.02 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said right-of-way N 89° 17' 18" E, 108.00 feet to the point of beginning. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney's fee. SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C. Bowdy J. Brown, Esq. 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050 Montgomery, Alabama 36104 Our File No.: 49696-3129 ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY ASSIGNEE Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 49696-3129.

