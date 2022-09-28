ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Virginia Memorial gets facelift

Preservation work on the Virginia Memorial at Gettysburg National Military Park is expected to finish soon. The current ferric patination, applied in the early 1980’s, has failed in many areas and has left the bronze with a very flat, dull finish that provides little to no depth when viewed. National Park Service preservation professionals from the Historic Preservation Training Center (HPTC) in Frederick, Maryland are conducting this vital preservation work. This project will ensure a lasting professional patination closely approximating the original patination, in recipe, color, depth, and longevity.
Gettysburg Connection

Mayor Frealing goes to Washington

Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing and nearly 50 other community leaders from across Pennsylvania met with senior White House officials and President Biden yesterday at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania event at the White House. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Senior Advisor to the President Anita Dunn,...
echo-pilot.com

Opening set for Franklin County's new archives facility

The Franklin County Archives building in Chambersburg will open to the public Oct. 3, the county announced. The new facility at 340 N. Second St., completed as part of the ongoing $67.8 million Court Facility Improvement Project, is the place to find historic public records and other information in Franklin County. The 6,500-square-foot remodeled building includes specialized storage space for documents that require a higher level of security, fire suppression and climate control, as well as a public research area.
abc27.com

Cumberland Co. nonprofit expanding after-school services

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Medard’s House, a Cumberland county nonprofit, is expanding its after-school services. The organization is building out its campus with several new projects for the kids they serve. Andre Young is helping with one of those projects, helping grow and pick fresh produce from...
FOX 43

Phone outage resolved at Cumberland County dispatch center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 a.m.: According to Samantha G. Krepps, communications director for the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, phones have been restored. The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety issued a statement this morning saying that it is experiencing a phone outage of 10-digit calling...
Gettysburg Connection

Devil’s Den will reopen tomorrow

Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, September 30. A six-month rehabilitation project was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The project reestablished the features that make up this segment of the battlefield and will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape that is essential to understanding the three-day Battle of Gettysburg.
abc27.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
PennLive.com

Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.

The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
PennLive.com

After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security

Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
FOX 43

York County 50Plus expo returns

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County 50Plus expo returns for its 20th year on Wednesday. Area organizations, businesses, service providers, and more will be all at Memorial Hall east located in the York Expo Center. Organizers are calling this year's event a one-stop shop for all the information and resources people 50 years and older may need.
local21news.com

Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
