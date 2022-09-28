Read full article on original website
Virginia Memorial gets facelift
Preservation work on the Virginia Memorial at Gettysburg National Military Park is expected to finish soon. The current ferric patination, applied in the early 1980’s, has failed in many areas and has left the bronze with a very flat, dull finish that provides little to no depth when viewed. National Park Service preservation professionals from the Historic Preservation Training Center (HPTC) in Frederick, Maryland are conducting this vital preservation work. This project will ensure a lasting professional patination closely approximating the original patination, in recipe, color, depth, and longevity.
Mayor Frealing goes to Washington
Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing and nearly 50 other community leaders from across Pennsylvania met with senior White House officials and President Biden yesterday at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania event at the White House. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Senior Advisor to the President Anita Dunn,...
theburgnews.com
Cheers & Changes: Midtown Tavern in Harrisburg to close, with plans to sell to local restaurateur
It’s the last call for a popular Harrisburg restaurant and bar, but its doors may not be closed for long. The Midtown Tavern announced on Friday that it would close after several decades in business, with plans to sell to a local restaurateur. “I’ve been doing this all my...
Lebanon VA Medical Center opens health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War, post-9/11 veterans under PACT Act
LEBANON, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that health care eligibility for certain Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 veterans is being widely expanded, beginning Oct. 1 under the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last summer.
echo-pilot.com
Opening set for Franklin County's new archives facility
The Franklin County Archives building in Chambersburg will open to the public Oct. 3, the county announced. The new facility at 340 N. Second St., completed as part of the ongoing $67.8 million Court Facility Improvement Project, is the place to find historic public records and other information in Franklin County. The 6,500-square-foot remodeled building includes specialized storage space for documents that require a higher level of security, fire suppression and climate control, as well as a public research area.
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
abc27.com
Cumberland Co. nonprofit expanding after-school services
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Medard’s House, a Cumberland county nonprofit, is expanding its after-school services. The organization is building out its campus with several new projects for the kids they serve. Andre Young is helping with one of those projects, helping grow and pick fresh produce from...
Phone outage resolved at Cumberland County dispatch center
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 a.m.: According to Samantha G. Krepps, communications director for the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, phones have been restored. The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety issued a statement this morning saying that it is experiencing a phone outage of 10-digit calling...
Devil’s Den will reopen tomorrow
Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, September 30. A six-month rehabilitation project was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The project reestablished the features that make up this segment of the battlefield and will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape that is essential to understanding the three-day Battle of Gettysburg.
abc27.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.
The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
Lancaster Farming
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security
Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
York County 50Plus expo returns
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County 50Plus expo returns for its 20th year on Wednesday. Area organizations, businesses, service providers, and more will be all at Memorial Hall east located in the York Expo Center. Organizers are calling this year's event a one-stop shop for all the information and resources people 50 years and older may need.
Here’s what opened at this former N.B. Liebman Furniture store
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses has opened its third store in the midstate. The building at 4705 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township was home to N.B. Liebman Furniture from 1969 until it closed in May. And it will continue as a furniture store. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses...
Community Foundation announces $4 million Giving Spree goal
Adams County Community Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Serpe has faith in people’s philanthropy. Last year, Giving Spree donors raised $3.08 million for county non-profit organizations. He was thrilled with the result, which made the Adams County Giving Spree the largest per-capita giving day in the country.
abc27.com
West Shore elementary school student found with bullets, magazine on bus
(WHTM) – A West Shore School District elementary school student was found with a magazine of bullets on their bus. According to a letter from District Superintendent Todd Stoltz, a bus driver shared that a Rossmoyne Elementary student was in possession of the bullets. Officials did not find any...
local21news.com
Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
