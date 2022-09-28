After a brutal day three where riders make the shift from south to north, day four plays an important part on this entire adventure. Body is tired but half the event is behind your back and time just moves too fast. A 45-minutes drive takes riders back to the top at 1350m to kick off day four, all taking place in Calheta. The question remains: is west the best? Well, we cannot make that claim but west is definitely magical and there's not a single rider in the World that can't deny that. With six (very dusty!) special stages ahead the adventure takes you down to Calheta beach for a final night in tents before moving to finish line hotel.

