Video: Flo Payet Rips Late-Season Laps at Châtel Bike Park
When you fall asleep at night, do you dream of bike park laps? Flo Payet does, that's for sure!. Catch the big man in action rippin' some late-season laps on his Gambler in Bike Park Châtel.
CyclingTips' Ronan McLaughlin Breaks Record by Riding 230km in 5 Hours 14 Minutes
Yeah, yeah, it's not MTB, but Ronan McLaughlin from our sister site CyclingTips just broke a 60-year-old record for riding between Derry and Dublin that's too wild not to share. I'm not sure what's more impressive, the inhuman effort of holding an average of 43km/h, or the ability to ride a time trial bike for five hours. Massive congrats Ronan!
Must Watch: Tommy G Brings Freeride Sends & Big Style in 'Mine Line'
Thomas Genon aka Tommy G, known for one of the best styles in mountain biking is on his way to his 9th consecutive Red Bull Rampage. Tommy showcases his proven track record for creating artistic content in his latest video project, Mine Line. Here he uses his unique riding style to pay homage to his heritage. In the heart of his Belgian roots, Mine Line sees Tommy showing his gratitude for his great-grandfather in a way only he could!
Video: Riding in the Alpine Again Thanks to an Adaptive MTB
Gustavo Ortiz the Chilean National Champion and World Cup racer came to Dunbar Summer Series with Bowhead. Panorama Mountain Resort was the second stop of the race series after RND 1 in Fernie, we had a travel day between the races, so had time for an Alpine Mission. We set off up the hill to go ride Hopeful an Alpine Trail at 5pm. We had to leave from the bottom of the chair which is 1500m of climbing.
Matt Stuttard, Amy Morrison & Dan Wolfe's Custom Polygon Race Bikes for the Trophy of Nations
Words: Polygon Bikes | Video: Film Smith Media| Photos: Kike Abelleira. We've teamed up with the Polygon Enduro Racing Crew and created some custom-painted bikes for the Trophy of Nations Race in Finale Ligure, Italy. Matt Stuttard will be representing the #1 for Great Britain. Amy Morrison is competing with #1 for team USA. Dan Wolfe is currently a reserve for Team Ireland.
Video: Scottish Shredding with Ryan Middleton in Aberfeldy
When you think of mountain biking in Scotland, you’d probably think of the Tweed Valley in the Borders or maybe Fort William in the West. But we took a trip that may make you rethink your next mountain bike trip in Scotland. Nestled amongst the rolling hills and farm...
Commencal Announces Supreme DH XS for Short Riders
Much like Sacha Brizin in this edit, even smaller riders have the right to ride a SUPREME DH! Young riders, female riders or petite adults are no longer obliged to choose a small-sized enduro bike or make any other sort of sacrifice when it comes to what they need. With 27.5" wheels, a specific series of tubes plus geometry adapted to smaller body shapes, the SUPREME DH XS is the ultimate weapon for the littler ones to shred the bike park or compete in their first races!
Bike Check: Caleb Holonko's 27.5" Kona Process X
In case you haven't heard of Caleb Holonko, the dirt jumper turned freerider from North Vancouver, BC unleashed a mind-exploding video last week that silenced MTB YouTubers. Caleb rode his Kona Operator in that edit, but on display here is a freshly built Process X. Normally, this bike is a 29er enduro bike, but with a few modifications Caleb built it up as a maneuverable, heavy-hitting freeride machine that is capable of bar spins and other shenanigans.
RAAW to Offer Privateer Support for 2023 Downhill World Cup Riders
Since we started RAAW we’ve dreamed of making a downhill bike and going racing at the highest level. After many hours of chin scratching, tinkering and getting our ideas into production, we received the first samples of our DH bike in late 2021. In 2022 we entered world cup...
Video: Joe Smith's Red Bull Hardline 2022
Red Bull Hardline 2022 was more mental than in past years. Bigger features and harsh weather tested all of the athletes. In his seventh appearance, Vitus rider, Joe Smith was prepped and ready. After a devastating run in 2021, Joe was back at Hardline with a point to prove. To...
Whyte's E-180 Works Offers Bosch's "Race Only" Motor To Anyone
Whyte is launching what they describe as a "gravity race eMTB" and "the ultimate Super E-Enduro race bike". It's called the e-180 Works MX. It's the first e-bike we've seen available to buy with Bosch's brand-new "race-specific" and snappily-named Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition Motor. This drive unit offers more punchy assistance (up to 400% of rider input compared to 340% in the regular motor) and a more aggressive overrun (the time the motor keeps spinning after you stop pedalling) to help get up and over obstacles. It weighs 150 g less than the regular motor too.
Video & Race Report: Race Day 4 + 5 - Trans Madeira Autumn
After a brutal day three where riders make the shift from south to north, day four plays an important part on this entire adventure. Body is tired but half the event is behind your back and time just moves too fast. A 45-minutes drive takes riders back to the top at 1350m to kick off day four, all taking place in Calheta. The question remains: is west the best? Well, we cannot make that claim but west is definitely magical and there's not a single rider in the World that can't deny that. With six (very dusty!) special stages ahead the adventure takes you down to Calheta beach for a final night in tents before moving to finish line hotel.
BikeStow Announces Stance Bike Stand
Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...
Hunt Releases New 'Proven' XC & Enduro Carbon Wheels
Hunt have certainly been busy. The wheel manufacturer has in recent years transitioned into bike sales with the Privateer brand, sponsoring world tour road teams and now brings out their Proven models - their carbon rimmed, top tier off-road wheels. The wheels have been in development for the past two...
Podcast: Magnus Manson Talks About Battling Cancer & Injury on the Road to Remission
Today I’m joined by Canadian rider, Magnus Manson. Magnus has had an incredible riding career so far, taking a silver medal at Junior World Champs in Val di Sole, the Canadian national title in 2018 and a top 20 in elite World Champs in Lenzerheide. The last few years have been rough for Magnus. He suffered a huge injury in 2020 which took a huge amount of drive and focus to recover from. Not long after getting back on the bike, Magnus was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. Magnus recently found out that he was in remission and we sat down to hear his incredible story. I was blown away by Magnus’ resilience and determination and I hope everyone finds some inspiration in this episode. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Magnus Manson.
Whistler Blackcomb Replacing Fitzsimmons Express Lift in 2023, Some Rolling Trail Closures Expected
Whistler Blackcomb has announced that it is working on two new lift upgrades in 2023 that will be replacing the main chairlift in the bike park, the Fitzsimmons Express, alongside the Jersey Cream lift. The changes will see the Fitzsimmons Express go from a four-person to an eight-person chair with...
Norco Pauses its DH & XC Factory Teams for 2023
Norco has announced that it will be putting its factory DH and XC on hold next year to allow the brand to work through the industry's recovery from the pandemic. Following an extremely successful 2022 season it comes as a big shock to see the Norco team close its ranks for at least the next season. Norco has said that it is helping the teams' athletes and staff find roles for next season and development will continue on its next-generation DH and XC platforms.
