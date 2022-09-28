Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Tri-State residents with Florida homes pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was a long night waiting out Hurricane Ian, and it has been a long day of cleanup for so many people, including Ohioans who also live in Florida. Destruction is widespread. Chunks of roads are gone. Boats are piled up like toy cars. Millions are without power.
WKRC
Tri-State natives describe worsening conditions in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WKRC) - Local 12 is continuing to check in on families in Florida with local ties as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. Leila Lloyd, a Northern Kentucky native, sent us a video of the rain and winds on Wednesday. It was the calm before the storm, but when we tried to FaceTime with her hours later, the weather had taken a turn for the worst.
WKRC
Ohio Task Force 1 conducting search and rescue after Hurricane Ian
CENTRAL FLORIDA (WKRC) - More than 80 Ohio Task Force 1 members are conducting search and rescue efforts along Florida's West coast after Hurricane Ian caused mass destruction along the coast. CNN reports more than a dozen deaths have been associated with Ian. OHTF-1 leader Jack Reall says his team...
WKRC
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
WKRC
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
WKRC
Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
WKRC
DC-based World Central Kitchen sets up to help Florida with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WASHINGTON (7News) — Internationally known, World Central Kitchen has already provided hundreds of thousands of meals to the residents in the Caribbean battered by Hurricane Fiona and now they are prepping in Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The D.C.-based nonprofit is scaling up production. 7News had a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Colorful pills, dark reality: Rainbow fentanyl killing kids
NORTH TEXAS (KTVT/CNN NEWSOURCE) - It's a sobering statistic every parent needs to hear: our children are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than from a car crash, according to the National Safety Council. A new version of the deadliest opioid is already in North Texas with...
WKRC
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
Comments / 0