Part of the reason why The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so dominant on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list is because the episodes are each about 70 minutes long. A lot of people are watching it, of course, but they're also watching it for longer than they watch a normal TV show. Just something to think about when you're halfway through an episode and you realize there are still 35 minutes left! There's nothing new on Wednesday, Sept. 28's list, just a shuffle of the same titles from yesterday.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO