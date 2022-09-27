Read full article on original website
Related
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
‘Polluters must pay’: UN chief calls for windfall tax on fossil fuel companies
Countries should impose windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies and divert the money to vulnerable nations suffering worsening losses from the climate crisis, the United Nations secretary general has urged. António Guterres said that “polluters must pay” for the escalating damage caused by heatwaves, floods, drought and other climate impacts,...
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Huge expansion of oil pipelines endangering climate, says report
More than 24,000km of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the US, Russia, China and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5C or 2C”, the researchers said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
US energy industry needs ‘backup,’ can’t run on ‘just wind and solar’: Former BP Chief Scientist Steve Koonin
As the renewable energy debate and how much to invest in it rages on in Washington, former BP chief scientist and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Science under the Obama administration Steve Koonin warned on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday that the U.S. energy industry can't fully rely on wind or solar power.
Climate Law a ‘Game Changer’ for Highways and Bridges
Concrete trucks wait to be refilled at a plant in Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 14, 2022. (Matthew Defeo/The New York Times) The manufacturing of the concrete, steel and asphalt needed to build the nation’s bridges and highways is a dirty business. Companies that make those materials produce a lot of the emissions that are heating the planet.
Amid an energy crisis, Germany turns to the world's dirtiest fossil fuel
Coal-fired power plants across Germany were scheduled to be shut down by the end of the year. But with Russia cutting gas deliveries, Germany is turning to coal.
globalspec.com
A US blueprint to achieve carbon neutral aviation emissions
A blueprint outlining a government-wide strategy for scaling up new technologies to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) across the U.S. airline industry has been issued by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge Roadmap is a collaboration between DOE, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the...
Phys.org
Climate change is turning trees into gluttons
Trees have long been known to buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now new research shows just how much forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon. The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated...
We miscalculated our climate tipping points: This decade is critical
Despite the knowledge that the planet is rapidly warming, efforts to respond to the crisis have been far too slow. A growing risk factor now emerging is that the timeline for some of the direst impacts of climate change could be overly optimistic. Cascading effects in the natural world — from the savannization of the Amazon to the release of permafrost methane in Siberia — could very well speed up projections much earlier than predicted.
Australian state unveils $40 billion clean energy plan to slash reliance on coal
SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - One of Australia's top coal-producing states said it will convert its coal-fired power plants to renewable hubs by 2035 under a A$62 billion ($40 billion) clean energy plan unveiled on Wednesday which would slash its reliance on fossil fuels.
How did Victoria cut emissions by almost 30% - while still running mostly on coal?
In the 15 years to 2020, Victoria’s emissions fell by almost 30%, according to a new government report. You might wonder how is this possible, given most of the state’s brown coal stations are still running and we’re still driving petrol cars. One reason: the closure of Hazelwood, a power station once responsible for up to 15% of the state’s emissions before it closed in 2017. Another is that renewable power has come gushing into the grid. Just under 30% of the state’s power was renewable in 2020-21. Emissions covering land use, changes in land use and forestry...
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
Massive Global Pipeline Expansion Threatens Climate Goals
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Some 15,000 miles of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a...
Energy & Environment — What’s next for permitting reform?
Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform push isn’t dead yet — although it faces some challenges ahead. Meanwhile, President Biden warned of Hurricane Ian’s deadly impacts and New York is joining California’s push for a gas car ban. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your...
Rich countries fail to strengthen climate plans ahead of UN deadline
The world’s richest countries have failed to update their climate goals in time to meet a United Nations deadline ahead of a key climate summit in Egypt.The majority of the G20 group of the world’s richest and largest developing nations failed to submit new or strengthened plans to cut their emissions to the UN by 23 September.This is despite the fact that they collectively represent around 80 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product and account for the same proportion of global emissions.Out of the group of 20 nations, which includes the European Union, only the United Kingdom,...
Comments / 0