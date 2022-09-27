ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho Capital Sun

Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline

Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OREGON STATE
globalspec.com

A US blueprint to achieve carbon neutral aviation emissions

A blueprint outlining a government-wide strategy for scaling up new technologies to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) across the U.S. airline industry has been issued by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge Roadmap is a collaboration between DOE, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Climate change is turning trees into gluttons

Trees have long been known to buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now new research shows just how much forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon. The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

We miscalculated our climate tipping points: This decade is critical

Despite the knowledge that the planet is rapidly warming, efforts to respond to the crisis have been far too slow. A growing risk factor now emerging is that the timeline for some of the direst impacts of climate change could be overly optimistic. Cascading effects in the natural world — from the savannization of the Amazon to the release of permafrost methane in Siberia — could very well speed up projections much earlier than predicted.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

How did Victoria cut emissions by almost 30% - while still running mostly on coal?

In the 15 years to 2020, Victoria’s emissions fell by almost 30%, according to a new government report. You might wonder how is this possible, given most of the state’s brown coal stations are still running and we’re still driving petrol cars. One reason: the closure of Hazelwood, a power station once responsible for up to 15% of the state’s emissions before it closed in 2017. Another is that renewable power has come gushing into the grid. Just under 30% of the state’s power was renewable in 2020-21. Emissions covering land use, changes in land use and forestry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds

Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rich countries fail to strengthen climate plans ahead of UN deadline

The world’s richest countries have failed to update their climate goals in time to meet a United Nations deadline ahead of a key climate summit in Egypt.The majority of the G20 group of the world’s richest and largest developing nations failed to submit new or strengthened plans to cut their emissions to the UN by 23 September.This is despite the fact that they collectively represent around 80 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product and account for the same proportion of global emissions.Out of the group of 20 nations, which includes the European Union, only the United Kingdom,...
ENVIRONMENT

