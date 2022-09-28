Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream These Three Free Online
Best sites to watch These Three - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Best sites to buy: Vudu ,Amazon Video DIRECTV Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Vudu ,Amazon Video DIRECTV Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free sites: Kanopy. Read more to see all...
Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues
The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Coolio Net Worth: The Life And Works Of The Gangsta’s Paradise Hitmaker
The international music scene was shaken by the news of Coolio’s sudden death on Wednesday, September 28. He was 59 years old. As one of the 1990s pop culture icons, Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., made several hits to his name, like the 1995 hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Now, celebrate the life of one of the legendary rappers in the industry and know his net worth before his surprising passing.
Hugh Jackman Begins Training for Deadpool 3
It's been a couple of days since Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman confirmed that they're teaming up for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 but the excitement and enthusiasm from the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom haven't waned just yet which is frankly understandable. Now, key details surrounding Wade Wilson's first MCU adventure are still being kept under wraps but Logan is guaranteed to be joining him for the ride and not just a cameo appearance.
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2: Who Are Bloom's Parents?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Read at your own risk!. From the start of the series, Bloom has been searching for answers about where she came from and how, surprisingly, the Dragon Flame, ended up within her, making her an important fairy in the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Who are her parents and why is it a pivotal turn in the story?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
American Story Season 11 Now Has Official Title, Release Date, Settings
After a long wait, Ryan Murphy has finally revealed the official title, settings, and release date of American Horror Story Season 11. True to Murphy’s style, the new season has been marred by secrecy since its renewal through Season 13 in 2020. Though little details are emerging here and there, major information about American Horror Story Season 11 is now out.
