Watch as Cat Missing for Several Days Returns Home, Rings Doorbell
One polite cat finally managed to find her way home after going missing for days, making sure to ring the doorbell when she returned. Owner Stefanie Whitley, of Long Island, New York, said the doorbell camera has long been a "staple" in her family, with them using it for all the conventional reasons. "Whenever a package arrives, when our children get off the bus, when anyone walks by, or even when your pet returns home," she explained.
Doorbell Cam Catches Touching Reunion Between Lost Cat and Family
The sweet reunion between an owner and her cat was captured on a Ring doorbell camera and published on the popular Reddit forum "Aww," where it quickly went viral. Shared by u/Just_Another_Frodo, the post received more than 30,000 votes as viewers watched the pet owner realize the cat walking around the corner was her own cat, Oliver, who got out of the house early that morning.
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park
A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away
This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
Best toys for indoor cats: Six cool playthings for your kitty
If your cats don't venture outdoors, you'll find the best toys for indoor cats will continue to mentally and physically stimulate them. It's always a good idea to have a selection of the best indoor cat toys around. After all, kitties adore playing and it's particularly important to know how to entertain indoor cats (not that those who venture outdoors need any less stimulation!).
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
Kait 8
Rescuers seize nearly 50 cats living in deplorable conditions, animal shelter says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Iowa said they were able to take multiple cats from a family who was unable to care for the animals. On Wednesday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said a mobile rescue team rescued 46 sick cats and kittens from filthy conditions at a northern Iowa home.
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for First-Time Owners
Are you thinking about adopting a mixed dog breed? Is this your first time owning a dog as well?. No worries! We’re here to give you a sneak peek at the best mixed breed dogs for first-time owners. Is there anything one should do before adopting? Besides preparation, one...
petpress.net
Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior
Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
lovemeow.com
Cat Roams Outside Until Kind People Find Her, Just in Time for the Arrival of Her 6 Kittens
A cat was roaming outside until kind people found her, just in time for the arrival of her six kittens. A Good Samaritan spotted a stray cat wandering outside along with her feline sister, seeking food and shelter. As it turned out, they were both abandoned and pregnant. The finder...
katzenworld.co.uk
Cats Dumped on RSPCA Centre’s Driveway – Despite There Being no Room in Cattery
RSPCA Coventry concerned and frustrated after family of cats dumped on drive. A family of flea-ridden cats were abandoned on an RSPCA rescue centre’s driveway by a man who hid from staff and ran away after dropping the pet carrier. At around 4pm on Saturday (27 August), the plastic...
