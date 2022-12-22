ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Newsweek

Watch as Cat Missing for Several Days Returns Home, Rings Doorbell

One polite cat finally managed to find her way home after going missing for days, making sure to ring the doorbell when she returned. Owner Stefanie Whitley, of Long Island, New York, said the doorbell camera has long been a "staple" in her family, with them using it for all the conventional reasons. "Whenever a package arrives, when our children get off the bus, when anyone walks by, or even when your pet returns home," she explained.
Newsweek

Doorbell Cam Catches Touching Reunion Between Lost Cat and Family

The sweet reunion between an owner and her cat was captured on a Ring doorbell camera and published on the popular Reddit forum "Aww," where it quickly went viral. Shared by u/Just_Another_Frodo, the post received more than 30,000 votes as viewers watched the pet owner realize the cat walking around the corner was her own cat, Oliver, who got out of the house early that morning.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park

A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away

This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
PetsRadar

Best toys for indoor cats: Six cool playthings for your kitty

If your cats don't venture outdoors, you'll find the best toys for indoor cats will continue to mentally and physically stimulate them. It's always a good idea to have a selection of the best indoor cat toys around. After all, kitties adore playing and it's particularly important to know how to entertain indoor cats (not that those who venture outdoors need any less stimulation!).
natureworldnews.com

Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua

Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
topdogtips.com

Best Mixed Breed Dogs for First-Time Owners

Are you thinking about adopting a mixed dog breed? Is this your first time owning a dog as well?. No worries! We’re here to give you a sneak peek at the best mixed breed dogs for first-time owners. Is there anything one should do before adopting? Besides preparation, one...
petpress.net

Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior

Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
