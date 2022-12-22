One polite cat finally managed to find her way home after going missing for days, making sure to ring the doorbell when she returned. Owner Stefanie Whitley, of Long Island, New York, said the doorbell camera has long been a "staple" in her family, with them using it for all the conventional reasons. "Whenever a package arrives, when our children get off the bus, when anyone walks by, or even when your pet returns home," she explained.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO