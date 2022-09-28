ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1070.com

More information released on Oklahoma interstate crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information on a crash that stopped traffic on Interstate 35 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported on I-35 near Billings, Oklahoma. Troopers said a semi pulled to the side of the highway because of heavy smoke from a grass fire, and it was then hit by six other vehicles and another semi. Most of the vehicles caught fire.
BILLINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
Osage County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Hominy, OK
County
Osage County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Injured in a Collision Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer

One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning. OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A 2013...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash on 71st and Yale leaves one person dead

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue Wednesday night. TPD said a sedan was stopped at a red light on 71st heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed. It pushed the victim’s vehicle into the intersection.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Kia Soul#Driving#Highway 20#Traffic Accident#The Jaws Of Life#Saint Francis Hospital
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Fatality accident reported north of Newkirk

NEWKIRK — The northbound lane of Highway 77, north of Newkirk, is closed as officials investigate a fatality accident that was reported at 10:58 a.m. today. Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier said first responders were notified of an accident involving a semi and a vehicle in front of First Council Casino.
NEWKIRK, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed, Man Injured In Overnight Crash Near Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

At least one dead after grass fire causes large crash on I-35 in northern Oklahoma, OHP says

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a grass fire caused a large crash on Interstate 35 in northern Oklahoma that left at least one person dead. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday afternoon that the crash includes semi-trailers, motor homes, and passenger vehicles on I-35 near Tonkawa. They shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 211 but I-35 northbound at the 203 mile marker is open to one lane.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Sept. 26-27

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:22 a.m. police took a report on items stolen from a vehicle at Broadway Plaza. At 9:04 a.m. police arrested a 14-year-old at Po-hi for minor in possession of an intoxicating beverage. At 10:14 a.m. police responded the 1900 block...
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

ORU Student, Soccer Player Killed In Overnight Crash

Tulsa Police have confirmed that an ORU student was killed in an overnight crash near 71st and Yale. The victim's identity has been confirmed to be Eugene Quaynor, who played soccer for the university. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Quaynor was stopped...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Wagoner County teen found safe

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/22 9:05 a.m.): The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Kenzie Stephens was found safe and returned to her parents. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy