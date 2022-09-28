Read full article on original website
OHP investigating fatal accident on Turner Turnpike, part of turnpike closed
BRISTOW, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal accident on Turner Turnpike near mile marker 199 in Bristow, Okla. Around 3:20 p.m., the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) announced Turner Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane in the area due to the crash. OHP said the...
Fatal motorcycle accident in Wagoner County takes the life of 63-year-old Inola woman
WAGONER, Okla. — On Sept. 28, at 12:24 p.m., 66-year-old Stephen Bryant was traveling southbound on South 220 Road, one mile south of 670 Road, on his 2012 Harley Davidson in Wagoner County. Euvah Bryant was riding with Stephen on his motorcycle as a passenger. Suddenly, the motorcycle lost...
classiccountry1070.com
More information released on Oklahoma interstate crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information on a crash that stopped traffic on Interstate 35 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported on I-35 near Billings, Oklahoma. Troopers said a semi pulled to the side of the highway because of heavy smoke from a grass fire, and it was then hit by six other vehicles and another semi. Most of the vehicles caught fire.
Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
40-year-old Inola man dead after Rogers County crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 40-year-old man is dead after a crash on NS 4200 Rd, about 2 miles south of Inola in Rogers County. OHP said the crash took place Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m. Martin Rios of Inola, was driving a 2015...
Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Injured in a Collision Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer
One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning. OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A 2013...
Crash on 71st and Yale leaves one person dead
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue Wednesday night. TPD said a sedan was stopped at a red light on 71st heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed. It pushed the victim’s vehicle into the intersection.
Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
kaynewscow.com
Fatality accident reported north of Newkirk
NEWKIRK — The northbound lane of Highway 77, north of Newkirk, is closed as officials investigate a fatality accident that was reported at 10:58 a.m. today. Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier said first responders were notified of an accident involving a semi and a vehicle in front of First Council Casino.
Woman Killed, Man Injured In Overnight Crash Near Tulsa International Airport
Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.
KOCO
At least one dead after grass fire causes large crash on I-35 in northern Oklahoma, OHP says
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a grass fire caused a large crash on Interstate 35 in northern Oklahoma that left at least one person dead. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday afternoon that the crash includes semi-trailers, motor homes, and passenger vehicles on I-35 near Tonkawa. They shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 211 but I-35 northbound at the 203 mile marker is open to one lane.
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
Parking in handicap spot leads to drug charge arrest, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested after Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they found the man parked in a handicap spot with fentanyl on him and in his car. On Wednesday afternoon TPD was sent to a pharmacy near 51st and Memorial for reports of a man parked in a handicap spot and smoking methamphetamine.
TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Sept. 26-27
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:22 a.m. police took a report on items stolen from a vehicle at Broadway Plaza. At 9:04 a.m. police arrested a 14-year-old at Po-hi for minor in possession of an intoxicating beverage. At 10:14 a.m. police responded the 1900 block...
Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
Thief steals road signs in Rogers County, creates dangerous intersections
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Officials in Rogers County tell FOX23 someone has continued to steal road signs from a rural intersection for months, and it’s putting drivers and children in danger. “We had four instances in July,” Rogers County Head of Sign Maintenance Lee Francis said. And...
News On 6
ORU Student, Soccer Player Killed In Overnight Crash
Tulsa Police have confirmed that an ORU student was killed in an overnight crash near 71st and Yale. The victim's identity has been confirmed to be Eugene Quaynor, who played soccer for the university. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Quaynor was stopped...
Missing Wagoner County teen found safe
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/22 9:05 a.m.): The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Kenzie Stephens was found safe and returned to her parents. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
