Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina, more Florida deaths reported
Hurricane Ian's impacts were far from over on Friday, as the storm made landfall in South Carolina. It was expected to bring more flooding and storm surge.
Tiny kitten in Sarasota, Florida, is a Hurricane Ian survivor as shelter misses worst of storm
Animal shelters such as Cat Depot in Sarasota, Florida, were vulnerable during Hurricane Ian, given tough evacuation process — but some managed to escape the worst of the storm.
Florida Gov. DeSantis warns those taking advantage of hurricane victims: 'We are a law and order state'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state isn't going to tolerate people trying to take advantage of those who have suffered after Hurricane Ian.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian has already caused wide-spread damage throughout Florida, causing residents to board up their homes, stash belongings and evacuate their homes.
Photos: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian made a landfall south of Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday afternoon. The town is about 60 miles northeast of Charleston.
Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina, causing Pawleys Island pier to collapse
Hurricane Ian has reached South Carolina, where it has caused the end of the Pawleys Island pier to collapse under harsh waves. The hurricane continues to move through the state.
Florida boy whose family fled Hurricane Ian dead after falling from 19th-floor resort balcony
A young boy, 11, was tragically killed after falling from a 19-story balcony in Panama City Beach while fleeing Hurricane Ian with his family, according to authorities.
Hurricane Ian: Fox News’ Steve Harrigan carries survivor to safety while reporting from Florida
Steve Harrigan helped save a stranded Hurricane Ian survivor Friday, carrying a man out of rising floodwaters in North Port, Florida, as he prepared to go live on “The Story.”
Rep. Greg Steube: Hurricane Ian is actually even worse than it seems
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., discusses the devastation that Hurricane Ian is having on Southwest Florida as it pummels the area on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Ankle-hungry mosquitoes are plaguing Southern California
The Aedes mosquito, a tropical insect with a hunger for human ankles, has migrated in mass to Southern California. It needs relatively small amounts of water.
Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo on Hurricane Ian: 'We're going to rebuild together'
Fox News host Jesse Watters spoke with Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo about the devastation of Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm hits the Florida coast.
CNN reporter ripped for trying to hit DeSantis for hurricane cooperation with leaders he previously criticized
CNN’s Florida reporter Steve Contorno appeared to accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of hypocrisy for his response to Hurricane Ian as opposed to the coronavirus on Wednesday.
Debbie Collier 911 calls mention mysterious ex-con truck driver
Several Georgia 911 calls placed after Debbie Collier's disappearance reveal new details about her final moments and what her daughter says she left behind.
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
Texas Gov. Abbott praises Operation Lone Star, highlights how many migrants he's shipped across country
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott highlighted Operation Lone Star, his border security initiative meant to address the large number of migrants pouring into communities.
Karl Rove: DeSantis won't 'rise to the bait' of Democrats by politicizing Hurricane Ian
Karl Rove praised how Gov. Ron DeSantis has handled preventing Hurricane Ian from becoming political amid criticism from Democrats on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
Debbie Collier murder: Unfired round found near scene of Georgia woman's unsolved slaying
An unfired round discovered near the site of Debbie Collier's remains could provide investigators with new leads in the Georgia office manager's murder.
