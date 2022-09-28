Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Crossovers, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a big risk for Paramount+. Not only is adding any new series to the legendary franchise a difficult decision — though with five current Star Trek shows in production, Paramount+ doesn't seem to think so — but Strange New Worlds had the idea to mimic the formula of the original series, leaving it even further open to criticism from longtime fans. But Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pulled it off, becoming one of the best series in the franchise, and certainly making a claim to being the best of the new batch.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
CNET
'The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Recap: Trouble in the Southlands
Episode 6 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally delivers a much-needed dose of action. Waldreg continues to be a problem as fighting breaks out in the Southlands. If you need to catch up on episode 5, you can find it here. Otherwise, be warned: Spoilers ahead.
What's On Disney+ in October 2022? From 'Werewolf by Night' to 'Star Wars'
Each month streaming services add new films and TV shows to entertain subscribers, and Disney+ has a lot to offer in October.
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Armor Wars shifts to feature film as Disney+ plans are scrapped
The upcoming Armor Wars series – starring Don Cheadle – has been scrapped and will now be developed into a feature film instead. An Armor Wars series featuring the return of Don Cheadle’s Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, AKA War Machine, was first announced by Kevin Fiege in 2020. Since the initial announcement, updates on the series have been few and far between. At the Disney D23 expo this year, Cheadle and Feige revealed the logo for the show and stated that it would be a six-part series. That no longer appears to be the case, however, as the series has since shifted to a feature film.
CNET
New 'Planet of the Apes' Title, Cast Revealed
It's been five years since the release of War for the Planet of the Apes, and 20th Century Studios announced Thursday that the next title in the franchise will be Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. "A new saga begins," the studio tweeted. Kingdom of the Planet of the...
Rumor Has It Harrison Ford Was Approached To Join The MCU, But Could It Really Happen?
It’s rumored that Harrison Ford has been approached about appearing in the MCU, but what are the chances this could actually happen?
Collider
How 'Andor's Ghorman Shipping Lanes Foreshadow Mon Mothma's Star Wars Future
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor Episode 4.Andor is showing the origin story of the Rebel Alliance in the years leading up to both Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. While there has been resistance against the Galactic Empire since it was formed in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, a revolution does not begin overnight. The Empire has only continued to brutally reign over the galaxy; Andor reveals that the Imperials have been pitting Rebel factions against each other to demoralize them. The events on planets like Mimban have perpetrated the idea that any formal resistance effort is doomed to fail.
Collider
Who Are the Chandrilans in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.While the first three episodes of Disney+'s Andor focused squarely on Cassian’s (Diego Luna) journey, this week’s installment gave the audience some context about what is going on in the rest of the galaxy. In “Aldhani,” we catch up with the political state of the universe at the galactic capital on Coruscant. While Coruscant once stood as a symbol of freedom, opportunity, and the Jedi Order, it is now the place where the Imperial Security Bureau decides how to exact its role on the rest of the galaxy.
CNET
'She-Hulk' Episode 7 Recap: Blonsky's Back and She-Hulk Retreats
She-Hulk finds herself (with a little help from Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky) in a zingy episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, streaming on Disney Plus now. If you need a refresher, here's our recap of last week's She-Hulk episode 6 (or start with She-Hulk episode 1). Now it's time for a look at the fun latest installment, titled "The Retreat." There's a bunch of Marvel comics characters making their first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus Easter eggs -- and spoilers!
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity
Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
msn.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
‘Resident Alien’ Season 2: What Happened in the Finale and When Is Season 3?
Harry becomes a father as he forms a bond with the alien baby in 'Resident Alien' Season 2 finale. But he and the residents of Patience are in trouble as the Greys continue their plan to take over.
Collider
'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' Actors Share BTS Details From Returning for 'Lower Decks'
The Star Trek franchise returns to Deep Space Nine for the first time in twenty-three years on today's episode of Lower Decks — and some of the station's crew are along for the ride. Deep Space Nine regulars Armin Shimerman and Nana Visitor reprise their roles as Quark and Kira Nerys, respectively, on "Hear All, Trust Nothing."
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
Polygon
Andor is the angriest Star Wars has ever been
Traditionally in Star Wars, getting pissed off doesn’t get you very far. Like a lot of annoying things in the Star Wars mythos, you can blame the Jedi for this: When your most iconic characters and ideas revolve around cool space wizards who adhere to a strict moral code, stepping outside that code becomes the sole provenance of the bad guys. Where this gets tricky for Jedi is that normal, understandable human emotions become anathema. While expansions to the canon add a bit of nuance — love, for example, isn’t forbidden as much as attachment is, and how it can warp a Jedi’s balance in the Force — more negative emotions like fear and anger are more verboten.
epicstream.com
Andor: Sam Witwer Breaks Silence on Starkiller 'Cameo'
Star Wars fans are buzzing following the latest episode of the Andor series as it might have included a direct nod to one of the franchise's storied characters who is no longer considered to be part of the official canon. Episode 4 of the Rogue One spinoff series titled "Aldhani" features a sequence between Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) where they discuss the financial concerns facing the Rebellion.
CNET
'Hocus Pocus 2' Release Date: When Does the Witchy Sequel Hit Disney Plus?
If you've been waiting three centuries like the Sanderson sisters (or even just 29 years since the first movie) for the Hocus Pocus franchise to be resurrected, then good news: Hocus Pocus 2 is out today. The long-awaited second instalment of the classic Halloween movie hit Disney's streaming service Disney...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Episode 4 Drops a Sneaky Reference to the Death Star
Star Wars: Andor Episode 4 opened the scope of the series up to a much wider perspective – including introducing us to what the workings of the Empire truly look like from the inside. In "Aldhani" part of the storyline is dedicated to introducing Imperial officer Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), a high-ranking and promising officer of the Imperial Security Bureau. Dedra's storyline includes taking us into an Imperial officers' meeting procedures – a scene which includes a nod to how the Death Star is quietly becoming a reality that will terrorize the galaxy.
CNET
You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It
If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
