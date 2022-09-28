Read full article on original website
CNET
Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Gives Canada a New Look and Greater Detail
Microsoft Flight Simulator added World Update XI on Thursday, embellishing the virtual airspace above Canada for more rewarding exploration, the publisher said. Players of the ultrarealistic flight sim can now aviate over more accurately mapped and detailed metropolises like Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto or explore remote locations on bush trips through the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver Island and Newfoundland.
CNET
Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2022
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. The holidays are fast approaching and if you're considering giving that special someone a TV, it's best to plan early. The prices for TVs typically begin falling in the fall leading up to Black Friday, and you can take advantage of TV deals and discounts for the rest of the year. The tough part is figuring out which TV to give that lucky recipient (or, let's face it, yourself), but we can help. Our picks for the best TV of 2022, based on hands-on comparison tests in our lab, can help you find the perfect set to give or get this holiday season.
CNET
Amazon Gives Warehouse Employees Pay Raises Across the Country
Amazon is handing out pay raises and new benefits for its warehouse workers across the country. Amazon said its average starting wages are now $19 an hour, up from $18. Warehouse employees now earn between $16 and $26 an hour, depending on position and location. Amazon's new benefit, Anytime Pay,...
CNET
Hidden Perks of Amazon Prime Make It Much More Than a Delivery Service
Amazon Prime has changed a lot since it was introduced back in 2005 for $79 a year, but the main appeal is still expedited deliveries -- free two-day shipping for eligible items to anywhere in the US, along with one-day, same-day and even two-hour delivery times for a smaller set of products.
CNET
Tesla AI Day 2022: Everything We Learned About Tesla Bot, Dojo and More
Tesla's artificial intelligence team took to the stage on Friday evening for the company's second annual AI Day to demonstrate how far their autonomous robot and vehicle research has come. Tesla AI Day 2022 gave us our first look at the Optimus robot strolling around the stage, updates on self-driving software and a first look at the Dojo hardware powering Tesla's AI research.
CNET
Best Home Security Camera Deals for 2022
It's always good to have an extra sense of peace and security, especially at home. Home security cameras can help you attain that level of comfort by monitoring what goes on outside and inside your home at all times. We've scoured the internet to find the best home security camera deals for you.
CNET
Amazon Kindle Scribe Unveiled: This Jumbo E-Reader Comes With a Stylus
When Amazon informed me that it was announcing a new Kindle, the Kindle Scribe wasn't what I expected. But lo and behold, Amazon has released a large-format 10.2-inch E Ink e-reader that includes a stylus. One might say it is the spiritual successor to the defunct Kindle DX, which had a 9.7-inch screen. It's available now for preorder for $340 with a standard stylus or $370 with a premium stylus and will "arrive before the holidays," Amazon says.
CNET
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED vs. Samsung The Frame TV
When you turn your TV off, you probably expect the picture to disappear and the screen to go black. Some newer televisions, however, are designed to show more. These big screens can display art, photography, a weather report and more when you're not actually watching TV. The best known such...
CNET
Ring's New Spotlight Cameras Can Map the Motion in Your Yard
Ring announced new smart home hardware at Amazon's hardware and services event on Wednesday, including two new outdoor cameras: the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus and the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. Both of the new cameras are open for preorder now, with devices expected to ship in the coming months. The...
CNET
Amazon Rolls Out Three New Echo Dot Smart Speakers
There wasn't a new Amazon Echo smart speaker on display at the online megaretailer's yearly hardware and services event this Wednesday, but Amazon did reveal a brand new lineup of smaller-sized Echo Dot speakers, as well as a new Echo Dot with Clock and new Echo Dot Kids speakers, too.
