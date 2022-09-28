Read full article on original website
Related
'Your World' on Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian, Nord Stream 2
Guests: Charlie Gasparino, Jack Keane, Katie Byrne, Phil Keating, Adam Klotz, Max Gorden, Kevin Guthrie, Lee Carter, Joe Lopano, Jane Castor
AP News Digest 3:55 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————NEW/DEVELOPING——————————————AFGHANISTAN — A suicide bombing struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says. SENT: 390 words, photos.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-TROPICAL WEATHER — A revived Hurricane Ian set...
NFL・
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Workers urged to go to office ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian headed toward Tampa, Fla., this week — the first major storm to threaten the area in a century — at least one company urged employees to come to work, and bring their children and pets. The chief executive of a local marketing company insisted she...
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
RELATED PEOPLE
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott urge Senate leaders for more funds to recover, rebuild Florida after Hurricane Ian
Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott sent a joint letter on Friday to the Senate Appropriations Committee chairs to secure funding “provide much needed assistance to Florida.” “Hurricane Ian will be remembered and studied as one of the most devastating hurricanes to hit the United States,” wrote the Republican senators. “Communities across Florida have been completely destroyed, and lives have been forever changed. ...
Charlie Crist attacks Gov. DeSantis' insurance failures
“The wise sailor flees the storm as it gathers,” Laenor Velayrion said in the last episode of House of Dragon. The word of this fictional character echoes as insurance companies flee Florida amid one of the most devastating storms in recorded history.
Letters: The 'thin blue line' should not go through Old Glory. Don't deface American flag
Soybeans belong in soup, not fuel tanks Cornell Robertson lost me with his first sentence of the Sept. 28 column, "Who needs diesel when soybeansare available? Legumes better fuel." ...
Hurricane Ian is estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever. Here's where it stacks up among the 10 most damaging storms in US history.
The scope of Hurricane Ian's destruction is still being assessed, but one firm says that the storm will cost insurance companies billions in damages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
TAINAN/TAIWAN STRAIT, Taiwan, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Two small Taiwanese groups at far ends of the debate over relations with Beijing marked China's national day on Saturday with flag raisings and flag burnings, very opposite responses at a time of rising tension over the Taiwan Strait.
Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon, focusing on uniting the country as Florida begins to survey the damage left by a Category 4 hurricane, while states further up the coast prepare for the impact from Hurricane Ian. “As you all know, the situation in Florida is far more devastating,” Biden said. […] The post Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on a path to strike Florida
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida's west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.
Is Florida's Property Insurance Crisis Ron DeSantis' Achilles Heel?
Six insurance companies have shut down in Florida this year. DeSantis' opponent, Charlie Crist, has attacked him for it. Will it matter in November's election?
Comments / 0