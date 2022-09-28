Read full article on original website
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Cult of Mac
Go old school with this wooden iPad stylus
The Adonit Log is a new iPad stylus that skips the usual plastic or metal body and instead uses sustainably-sourced wood. It’s like using a pencil with your tablet. But the stylus still includes high-tech features, including a 1-millimeter tip for high accuracy, palm rejection and a long-lasting battery.
ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX3402ZA) vs. HP ENVY 14: Which does portable productivity best?
The ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX3402ZA) and the HP ENVY 14 are great portable laptops with a ton on offer. Here's our comparison of the two to help you decide which is best.
Phone Arena
iOS 16 keyboard haptic feedback: What is it and how to use it
With iOS 16, Apple introduced a feature to the iPhones' keyboards, which Android phones have had for ages. We are talking about the haptic feedback function. In this article, we'll explain what haptic feedback is and how to enable it on your iPhone. What is haptic feedback?. Haptic feedback is...
The Verge
Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air is cheaper than ever
If the deal on the 512GB M2-powered MacBook Air we featured earlier this week was too spendy for you, fret not, because Apple’s base model is currently even cheaper. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just $1,049 ($150 off), the laptop’s lowest price to date. Unlike Amazon, however, Best Buy is discounting all colors in case you’re not a fan of dark blue or gray.
Phone Arena
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
CNET
Eero Wants to Turn Your Old Echo Dot Into a Mesh Wi-Fi Extender
There are already countless Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers scattered throughout Alexa-enabled smart homes. Now Amazon-owned mesh networking brand Eero wants to put those speakers to use as mesh Wi-Fi extenders. Announced amid a flurry of new products at Amazon's fall hardware and services event, the feature is set...
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
yankodesign.com
Razer Edge 5G is another stab at an Android gaming handheld device
Although it has been a while since the last Nintendo DS and PS Vita sold on the market, handheld gaming devices haven’t really disappeared. One might say that the somewhat niche market has grown even bigger than before, thanks to the confluence of several factors. Mobile games on smartphones have formed a billion dollar industry, and the success of the Nintendo Switch has spurred many new devices, including Valve’s rare Steam Deck. While handheld PCs are now sprouting up left and right, there seems to be another current that’s building momentum. Handheld gaming devices powered by the mobile Android platform seem to be making a comeback, and the latest to show their vision include three of the tech industry’s biggest names.
Intel sneaks out Arc A310 graphics card
Intel announced the Arc A310 graphics card this week. The GPU is built for systems that lack integrated graphics.
CNET
Amazon Rolls Out Three New Echo Dot Smart Speakers
There wasn't a new Amazon Echo smart speaker on display at the online megaretailer's yearly hardware and services event this Wednesday, but Amazon did reveal a brand new lineup of smaller-sized Echo Dot speakers, as well as a new Echo Dot with Clock and new Echo Dot Kids speakers, too.
CNET
Save Up to $150 on Apple's MacBook Air M2 Models at Amazon Right Now
Apple redesigned the MacBook Air for 2022, but in doing so also raised its price. That's not great if you want to upgrade to the latest model, but there's an opportunity to score a huge saving on one at Amazon right now, which could help soften the blow. Various versions of the new machine are discounted there with $100 off the 256GB models and as much as $150 off the 512GB variants. These make for the best MacBook Air M2 deals we've seen so far with a record-equalling low price on the entry-level model and a new all-time low for the more capacious configurations. Prices are also matched at Best Buy.
The best iPads in 2022
From the big, beautiful iPad Pro to the svelte iPad Air, these are the best iPads you can buy right now.
iOS 16: How to set different wallpaper for iPhone home screen and lock screen
IOS 16 adds a bunch of new options for setting your wallpaper and customizing your lock screen, with the ability to pick dynamic astronomy and weather backgrounds, emoji art, photo album shuffles, add widgets, and more. But one thing that isn’t so easy anymore is to set a different wallpaper photo for your home screen and lock screen. Here’s how to do it …
CNET
Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2022
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. The holidays are fast approaching and if you're considering giving that special someone a TV, it's best to plan early. The prices for TVs typically begin falling in the fall leading up to Black Friday, and you can take advantage of TV deals and discounts for the rest of the year. The tough part is figuring out which TV to give that lucky recipient (or, let's face it, yourself), but we can help. Our picks for the best TV of 2022, based on hands-on comparison tests in our lab, can help you find the perfect set to give or get this holiday season.
CNET
Using a VPN on Xbox is Easy: Here's the Fastest Way
Using a virtual private network to protect your privacy on Xbox is easy, even if your VPN doesn't have an Xbox-specific app. Whether you use your Xbox console for gaming, streaming Hulu and Netflix, its onboard browser or all of the above -- more people are turning to their gaming devices as a full-service, big-screen entertainment hub. And that means a VPN offers greater privacy for a wider number of uses in your home.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series, M2 MacBook Air
We have an exciting selection of products for those looking to save on the best tech today. First up, we have the Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV that’s now selling for just $1,300 on its 55-inch model that usually sells for $2,000. In other words, you can take this amazing smart TV home, and you will be able to save $700. The larger 65-inch and 75-inch models are also on sale, but you won’t see the savings unless you add them to your cart. But don’t worry, we already did that for you, and we can tell you that the 65-inch model sells for $1,700, while the larger model goes for $4,398.
Staples laptop sale: Big discounts from HP, Microsoft, MSI, & more
Whether you need one for work or for gaming, you could save a couple hundred on your next machine.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft will kill SwiftKey for iOS next week
After less than a decade since its release for iOS, which took place in September 2014, the Microsoft-owned virtual keyboard app SwiftKey (originally developed by TouchType) will be removed from the Apple App Store on October 5. This move comes after over a year without updates, but there is no official reason yet.
makeuseof.com
"XDA Phone" F(x)tec Pro1X... Is a Massive Disappointment
The Pro1X is an unmitigated disaster that starkly highlights the risks of backing electronics projects on crowdfunding sites. If you’re looking for a mobile phone with a physical keyboard built-in, look instead for something more accomplished, like the Planet Computers Cosmo Communicator or even a second-hand Blackberry. Key Features.
