Ardmore, OK

prosperpressnews.com

Lake Texoma bass taking tournament beatings

Special to the Prosper Press Normally in October the lake starts being deserted the way I like it. Last Saturday the lake was a mad house that snuck up on me. The North Texas High School division had a tournament. With 250 boats filled with high school fishermen, there wasn’t much solitude to be found. Thank goodness they went out of the dam site ramp launch. I had a friend who ran all over the lake Saturday and he said everywhere he went there were boats.
GUNTER, TX
KTEN.com

Tom Bean football playoff ban reduced

TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) - The UIL State Executive Committee ruled on Monday that Tom Bean's football postseason ban will be reduced from three years to two. The three-year suspension was originally given by the District Executive Committee for recruiting violations. Tom Bean will be eligible for the playoffs again...
TOM BEAN, TX
KTEN.com

Grayson, Fannin counties added to burn ban list

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- More burn bans were added Tuesday as rain remains hard to come by across Texoma. Grayson and Fannin Counties are the latest to be added to the list. As of Tuesday, September 27, Grayson, Fannin, Garvin, Johnston, Pontotoc, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, McCurtain, and Pittsburg Counties are all under burn bans.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite

CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The campsite at East Burns is about to get even more beautiful. Starting October 1st, the whole campsite is getting renovated. Officials said this particular park was selected for renovations partly because of it’s popularity with the public, but also because it’s the first area to be impacted by high water.
CARTWRIGHT, OK
KTEN.com

Fishing rule change seen as boost to Atoka tourism

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Atoka is hoping a recent fishing rule change will increase tourism to the city. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife implemented a new regulation that removes the 14-inch minimum length limit for bass and lets anglers keep one bass greater than 16 inches per day.
ATOKA, OK
bestsouthwestguide.com

North Texas big box retail stores are up for foreclosure

North Texas - Seven North Texas big box retail stores are threatened with foreclosures. The retail buildings are all occupied by Walmart Neighborhood Markets stores and are owned by Carrollton-based investor Riba Walmart Investment LLC. The investor that owns the buildings and leases them to Walmart has defaulted on $41.5...
TEXAS STATE
kswo.com

Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
DUNCAN, OK
KTEN.com

Texomans mobilize to help victims of massive storm

(KTEN) — As a life-threatening Category 4 storm made made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, organizations and churches in Texoma were ready to help the victims of Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army of Grayson County is teaming up with others to provide disaster relief. "We have six RRU's and...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Semi truck flips along Highway 75

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – A semi truck carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned on Highway 75 this morning headed southbound. Around 6:00 this morning, crews were getting ready to flip the semi back over. According to Denison PD, the truck was trying to switch lanes near Exit 66...
DENISON, TX
1600kush.com

Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club

(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
STILLWATER, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore man charged after leaving scene of hit-and-run

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Jerrad Blake Black hit Lynda Campbell with his SUV near the intersection of Hollingsworth and South Commerce, and left the scene. According...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Jailer stabbed by inmate in Marshall Co.

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) -Two inmates at the Marshall County Jail are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a jailer during an escape attempt. Sheriff Donald Yow said Kevin Henry and William Hollers attacked two jail guards on Tuesday, stabbing one of them in the back of the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a semi-truck in Love County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road at 7:50 a.m. Troopers said a pickup driven by 36-year-old Miranda...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
Z94

Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”

This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
KTEN.com

Durant motorists on notice for lower speed limits

DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- The Durant City Council has approved new, lower speed limits for motorists on West Main Street. "Sort of keeping in line with what motorists may already feel like should be a little bit slower in some areas anyway, and so we're just making that adjustment," said city spokesperson Kelli Simmons.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 47-year-old Jamie Michelle Carter assaulted a woman with a razor blade knife on September 22, 2022. Carter was charged with assault and battery with a...
CARTWRIGHT, OK
KXII.com

Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A St. Jo man was sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving after an open plea with the Grayson Criminal County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday. They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Robert Whatley was arrested on August 13, 2021 with a blood alcohol...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice. According to the City of Sherman, a main break in the groundwater area caused a drop in water pressure, and per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality they were required to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
SHERMAN, TX

