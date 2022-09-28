Read full article on original website
What county is London in?
LONDON is one of the most diverse and cosmopolitan cities in the world - and is known for its red buses and fast-moving Tubes. But where is it actually located and what county is London in? Here's everything you need to know. What county is London in?. London is in...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
Train services to be decimated by biggest rail strike of the year
Britain’s rail network will be decimated on Saturday due to the biggest strike of the year.Only 11% of normal services will run and there will be no trains in many areas, Network Rail said.Lines will be closed for the whole day between London and several major cities such as Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Newcastle, Norwich and Manchester.⚠️ Please only travel by train tomorrow if it's absolutely necessary. There is a very limited service with no services at all in some places. 🗺️ Check the map of open lines and plan ahead: ➡️ https://t.co/J29niIOr7H#Strike pic.twitter.com/3RR5hMl6Ek— Network Rail (@networkrail) September 30, 2022Avanti West...
BBC
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
BBC
King Charles: New royal cypher revealed
The cypher of King Charles III has been revealed, showing an image to be used by government departments and on state documents and post boxes. It was personally chosen by the King, from a range of designs produced by the College of Arms. The monogram combines his initial "C" and...
BBC
King Charles: New coins featuring monarch's portrait unveiled
New coins featuring the portrait of King Charles have been revealed, with a 50p carrying his image entering general circulation within weeks. BBC News was given a first glimpse of the 50p and a commemorative £5 Crown which include an image of the King by British sculptor Martin Jennings.
London Marathon 2022: Start time, route, odds and everything you need to know
The TCS London Marathon is here with the streets of London set to be filled with spectators to cheer on around 50,000 runners. Sir Mo Farah unfortunately was forced to pull out with a hip injury, but last year’s winner winner Sisay Lemma is back, while Kenenisa Bekele also runs - the Ethipian is the only man in the field to run under 2 hours 2 minutes with Eliud Kipchoge the only man faster in history. Look out for Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei in the elite women’s field, with her battle against Ethipians Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Ashete Bekere likely to...
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
Norwich train passengers stuck three hours after bird strike
Passengers were stuck on a broken down train for about three hours after a bird strike damaged the vehicle. Greater Anglia said the 15:00 BST service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich was halted near Diss, south Norfolk, after the strike caused "a fault that could not be rectified". The...
BBC
Arriva bus strike called off as pay deal reached
Industrial action by bus workers will no longer go ahead after a pay offer was accepted by a ballot. Strike action affecting Arriva services in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire was called off after about 900 workers accepted a "vastly improved" pay offer, the union Unite said. It said the new...
BBC
London bus strike called off after 11% pay offer
A planned strike by more than 2,000 north London bus drivers has been called off after they accepted an 11% pay increase, the Unite union has said. The drivers for Arriva, members of Unite, were due to take ongoing strike action from 4 October. The union called it a "very...
