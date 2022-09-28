ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Irish-medium schools 'face bias from authorities'

Irish-medium schools have faced "ill-disguised sectarianism and anti-Irish bias" from Northern Ireland's education authorities, according to research. It was commissioned by Conradh na Gaeilge and the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ). Their report examined the Department of Education's duty to "encourage and facilitate the development" of Irish-medium education.
EDUCATION
BBC

Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis

While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Sleeping in barns - homeless in the countryside

Steve Phillips' place has bare walls, no TV, and a single small sofa. But at least now he has a roof and a bed - and his name on a tenancy agreement. Aged 45, this is the first place he can call home. Steve says that after suffering abuse growing...
HOMELESS

