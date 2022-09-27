Read full article on original website
Related
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Parents warned of the sinister meaning behind ‘back to school necklace’ TikTok trend
SCHOOLS are returning this week and many kids will be looking forward to getting back into the classroom. But some will be dreading it - and parents have been warned of a sinister phrase gaining attention on TiKTok that may also be a cry for help. A “back to school...
Your Baby Will Sleep Better at Night If You Do This Before Bed
Parents can always use another sleep tip! Listen back here:
I’m a sleep expert – here’s my easy tip to stop your partner from snoring and it won’t cost a thing
THERE’S nothing more annoying than trying to sleep, but being kept awake all night by an irritating snoring partner. While there are a number of different tricks and remedies to help sort this problem, one expert has revealed two simple tips to stop your partner snoring. Don’t worry, you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Want to get a good night’s sleep? First of all, stop trying
As a sleep coach, I regularly meet people who have “tried everything” to get more sleep. They have read every article on the subject and devoured every tip on the internet and then adjusted and readjusted their routines based on the advice they have found. Many of them are doing all the right things – spending time winding down before bed, curbing screen time, meditating – but still they struggle. The problem is that when it comes to sleep, unlike almost every other area of life, effort is not rewarded. In fact, it is actively punished. The more you try, the less you are likely to succeed.
Vox
The sleep advice no one tells you
If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
Parents Who Use Their Phones To Relax Are (Usually) Worse Parents, Study Says
We spend a lot of time worrying about how much screen time our kids are getting. Experts and parents alike fear that spending time in front of screens is making children anti-social, depressed, anxious, and the list goes on. But a new study has turned the tables, finding that parents need to be equally if not more mindful of using their own screens around their kids — not just because it sets a bad example, but because it objectively makes them worse parents.
msn.com
15 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get A Good Night's Sleep
There are a handful of obvious reasons why you might be struggling with insomnia. Now, it's time to consider the concrete reasons behind why you're having a hard time getting deep sleep on a regular basis. If you have a partner who snores throughout the night, that could be the culprit. It's pretty tough to fall and stay asleep if someone is snoring at an obnoxiously loud level right next to you. If you spend your nighttime hours scrolling on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, that could be the cause of your issues, too. Most phone screens emit blue light, which is incredibly destructive to your natural ability to fall asleep. There's also a chance you might see something while scrolling that causes you to feel shocked, alarmed, angry, or excited. These emotions are not conducive to the drowsiness you need at bedtime. If you sipped an iced coffee within a few hours of bedtime, that's another obvious reason for your lack of sleepiness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Women who take paracetamol when pregnant ‘are more likely to have a toddler that WON’T sleep’
DURING pregnancy, women take paracetamol for a myriad of reasons. But experts have now revealed that popping the pain killers could stop your child sleeping properly. Medics in the US said this has particularly been found in children aged three-years-old. Writing in PLOS One the experts said that babies that...
I’m a flying nanny – here’s how to stop your kid’s ears hurting during a flight
A FLYING nanny has revealed how to stop your kid's ears hurting during a long flight. Ear pain on a plane is uncomfortable for most travellers but can be much worse for passengers who are too young to understand how to pop their ears. Denya Glover, who looks after children...
whattoexpect.com
Why Does My Toddler Keep Pulling Her Own Hair?
It can be concerning to see as a parent, but toddlers usually find this habit soothing, just like thumb sucking. Many kids are infatuated with hair from a young age. Babies tug on their mom's tresses for a reaction, and toddlers yank on their friends' hair during playground disputes. It's a n expected part of development — and a reminder for people with long hair to keep it tied back around little ones with super grabby hands.
cohaitungchi.com
Why Is My Baby Crying For No Reason & What Should I Do
Why Do Babies Cry | Causes | Colic | Patterns | What To Do | What NOT To Do | Prevent | Call The Doctor. You are reading: Causes of crying baby | Why Is My Baby Crying For No Reason & What Should I Do. Why is my baby...
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
Why You Shouldn’t Tell Kids to Stop Crying
Hearing your child cry and whine can feel frustrating, but here are a few compelling reasons why you shouldn’t tell kids to stop crying. I’ll admit: I’ve told my kids to stop crying pretty often. They could’ve been crying for 30 minutes straight before I snapped and...
TechRadar
I stopped using a fitness tracker at night because I got obsessed with my sleep metrics
I'm obsessed with sleep. I'm an eight-hours-a-night kind of girl, and I'm normally in bed by 10pm, with tried and tested duvets and pillows, to ensure I get the best-possible night's sleep. But after I started wearing a fitness tracker to monitor the quality of my snoozes, my sleep patterns actually got worse – until a sleep expert told me to stop wearing it.
A moment that changed me: ‘I was told my baby wouldn’t live beyond 10 years’
I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
Amazon wants to watch you sleep: New $139 bedside gadget uses sensors and artificial intelligence to measure movements and breathing patterns to see if you got a good night's rest
Amazon will soon watch you sleep with its new bedside device called Halo Rise that uses non-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure your movements and breathing patterns. The $139 sleep device works by tracking room temperature, humidity and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Take a Deep Breath
Deep breathing is a great way to reduce the biological impact of stress on the body. Most people don’t know how to do it correctly, but learning the skill isn’t hard when you know the secret. Deep breathing can help a lot with gastrointestinal problems, including reflux and...
AOL Corp
How Many Steps Are in a Mile—and Why That Even Matters
WHETHER YOU'RE A muscle-bound weightlifter, a lithe yogi, or just an everyday dad just looking to stay healthy, you could probably use a little more ambulatory movement—or more simply stated, walking—in your life. So you don't just think we're grumpy hardliners demanding that everyone turn off the TV,...
Comments / 0