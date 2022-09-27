Read full article on original website
Deep Brain Stimulation Effective in Treating OCD: Study
Deep brain stimulation could be the best way to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), according to research from Baylor College of Medicine, Texas. The study suggests that it can halve the symptoms of the debilitating mental health condition, characterized by intrusive and persistent obsessive thoughts along with repeated behavior patterns. It is thought to affect up to 3 percent of people.
The Need for Nondrug Therapy for Dementia
Andrew E. Budson, M.D., Harvard Health Blog discusses the rising tide of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and the need for nondrug therapy for dementia in addition to pharmaceuticals. The human and financial costs of Alzheimer’s disease are devastating. More that 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease...
Healthline
All About Buprenorphine
If you have certain conditions, your doctor may recommend treatment with buprenorphine. It’s a prescription drug that comes in three different forms. Depending on the form of buprenorphine prescribed, it may be used for the following:. Opioid dependence, which is now called opioid use disorder (OUD). Opioids are strong...
Nature.com
Research round-up: psychedelic medicine
Predicting bad trips, treating depression without hallucinations, and other highlights from studies of psychedelics. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. Identifying predictors of bad trips. The psychedelic experience can range from the sublime to the terrifying,...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
calmsage.com
All You Need To Know About Behavioral Therapy
Behavioral Therapy is a term used for describing a range of techniques used for changing negative, self-destructive, and unhealthy behavior. Behavioral therapy can also be referred to as an umbrella for all types of therapy that treat mental health issues. This therapy was created on the idea that all behavior is learned and can be changed with the proper approach.
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
MedicalXpress
A new understanding of the neurobiology of impulsivity
While not all impulsive behavior speaks of mental illness, a wide range of mental health disorders which often emerge in adolescence, including depression and substance abuse, have been linked to impulsivity. So, finding a way to identify and treat those who may be particularly vulnerable to impulsivity early in life is especially important.
wonderbaby.org
Understanding Visual Stimming in Children with Autism
Visual stimming is one form of repetitive behavior that autistic children use to self-soothe. Not all types of visual stimming are socially unacceptable. There are several techniques you can try to help reduce visual stimming. Stimming is a term often associated with autism spectrum disorder and other sensory processing disorders....
KIDS・
Medical News Today
What to know about hallucinations and dementia
People with advanced dementia are more likely to experience hallucinations. Auditory and visual hallucinations are the most common, but it is also possible for them to involve smell, touch, and taste. Dementia is a general term for cognitive decline that mostly occurs in older adults. It may cause symptoms, such...
verywellmind.com
What Is Therapy for Bipolar Disorder?
Medication is the mainstay for treating bipolar disorder, but the most successful and durable treatment involves a combination of both medication and therapy. Effective therapies for bipolar disorder include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), family-focused therapy, and interpersonal and social rhythm therapy. Group psychoeducation and peer-support programs are also useful therapies for bipolar disorder.
healio.com
Speaker: Grief can rewire the brain, but healthy habits restore connections, aid healing
LAS VEGAS— Grief, and particularly prolonged grief, can rewire the brain, but engaging in therapy, healthy habits and support systems can restore connections and aid the healing process, according to a speaker at BRAINWeek 2022. “Grief therapy can be conceptualized as active work instead of passive work,” Michael R....
verywellhealth.com
How Much Does Psychotherapy Cost?
Psychotherapy is the process of meeting with a therapist or counselor to address thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that interfere with well-being and daily life. Psychotherapy can entail meeting with a mental health professional individually, in a group setting, or with loved ones (such as in couples therapy or family therapy) for regular sessions, usually weekly, for about an hour.
Nature.com
The psychedelic remedy for chronic pain
You have full access to this article via your institution. Every day, James Close meets people who live with unrelenting, insurmountable chronic pain. A pain physical therapist and research fellow at Imperial College London, Close seeks to help people who have exhausted every treatment that specialists have to offer, and he sees their desperation to regain a semblance of a normal life — physically, emotionally and socially.
psychologytoday.com
Psychedelics as Mental Health Treatment
Psychedelic therapies are being explored for hard-to-treat mental health conditions. These therapies are not for everyone, but we are learning more about who may benefit. Some of the benefits seen in psychedelic use may be accessed without the use of psychedelics. Ben, who has suffered with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) since...
psychologytoday.com
Hypnosis for the Treatment of Autism
An individual who is dealing with autism can develop anxiety or depression related to their difficulties with social interactions. Children with autism often have difficulty in controlling their emotions that are triggered by frustrating situations. Communication is a challenge for many people with autism because they fail to notice, process,...
Psychiatric Times
Antidepressants Do Not Work by Numbing Emotions
As patients improve with antidepressant treatment, emotional numbing decreases. Recent evidence from randomized, placebo controlled trials (1979 to 2016) has shown that, in about 15% of patients with depression, antidepressant treatment is robustly superior to placebo—contrary to the often-repeated claim that antidepressants are “not much better than a sugar pill.”1 It is not yet clear what clinical or biological features make this subgroup so antidepressant-responsive, although differences between drug and placebo increased significantly (P<0.001) with greater baseline severity of depression.
psychreg.org
Adults with a History of Childhood Trauma Can Benefit from Recommended Depression Treatments, Contrary to Current Theory
Adults with a major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that, contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
