NEWSBTC
Global Exchange LBank starts off Brand Update month with Logo Reveal and Diversity Video
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Launches $250k Competition: Tron and Tamadoge Whales Have Eyes On This Meme Coin.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin on the crypto market, following the popularity of Dogecoin (DOGE), one of its predecessor meme coins. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies built around internet-based jokes known as ‘memes,’ and they frequently use a mascot for their memes. The crypto community...
NEWSBTC
MEV Crypto Bot Gains $1M But Loses Same To Hack Same Day
Hacks and exploits are increasingly taking more root in the crypto space. With the acceptance of digital assets globally, crimes also grow. The criminals use more technological approaches to aid their exploitation and hacks on protocols and platforms. A slight and negligible loophole is enough to result in these exploits.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Fanbase Awaits Eternity Download Event – Will It Boost SHIB Price?
The original release of the blockchain implementation of Shiba Eternity occurred in Australia on September 17. Shiba Inu followed the larger market sell-off that began on September 13 and rallied nearly 7% from September 17-18. During this time span, the rally did not significantly alter market sentiment. New information about...
NEWSBTC
Why is Big Eyes Coin Considered a Better Investment Than Dogecoin and Stellar?
The strength and longevity of innovation depends on the issues it is targeted to address. The market era of most cryptocurrencies depends on vague ambition, developers’ greed to amass profits, and baseless economic missions. The dawn of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is bringing a new ray of hope for...
NEWSBTC
M-Ventures under MEXC completes brand upgrade, with capital scale reaching $200M
On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.
NEWSBTC
Popular NFT Collectors are Flocking Towards Big Eyes Coin, and Why You Should Too.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an up-and-coming meme coin on the crypto market. So far, the coin has sound $3.2 million worth of BIG tokens in their pre-sale. It is only expected to gain popularity upon its release date. The popularity of the coin is increasing on all platforms. Popular NFT collectors have talked about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for a while and now promote them on their Twitter pages. Why are they so interested in the Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?
NEWSBTC
Uniswap Could Slide Below Support Zone – No Demand For UNI This Week?
On Thursday, the $6.7 price range of Uniswap was rebuffed once again. The momentum has slowed on the shorter time frames, which is a bearish indicator for traders and investors. It’s possible that the recent decline in Bitcoin’s value is responsible for UNI’s lag. Statistics show that...
NEWSBTC
Cardano Price Misses Fireworks On Its Birthday, How Far Will ADA Fall?
The Cardano price has followed the general sentiment across the market and traded to the downside over the past week. The cryptocurrency lost its spot as one of the valuables in the crypto top 10 by market capitalization and could be poised to see further losses. At the time of...
NEWSBTC
Wanchain Launches Cross-chain USDT XFlows with Bridge Upgrade
Press Release: Wanchain launches the cross-chain XFlows bridge update, bringing native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB, and many other top coins. 28th September 2022, London – Wanchain has announced its new ‘XFlows’ cross-chain bridge upgrade which will revolutionize trading of the world’s number one stablecoin, USDT, against many other widely used tokens. This new upgrade brings native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more to be announced soon.
NEWSBTC
Lightning Speed: Taro Is Here! Lightning Labs Releases The Code’s Alpha Version
The controversial Taro protocol is ready for testing. The initial version of the code is available on GitHub, and it enables “developers to mint, send, and receive assets on the bitcoin blockchain.” Notice that the company isn’t talking about the Lightning Network yet. In a blog post announcing the Taro launch, Lightning Labs promised, “once the on-chain functionality is complete, we’ll work towards integrating the Taro protocol into lnd, bringing Taro assets to the Lightning Network.”
NEWSBTC
XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone
XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
NEWSBTC
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) – An Insight into the best new protocol to change the game
Traditionally, people are cautious regarding their investments, finances, and portfolio security. With the advent of online finance, many individuals, even multi-national corporations, were reluctant to get on the bandwagon of “internet money.”. Understandably, people don’t trust something they know little or nothing about. History repeated itself with the boom...
NEWSBTC
Subsidiary Of Block Inc. Collaborates With Circle To Promote Global USDC Adoption
One of the expectations of the crypto community is adoption, a journey on which USDC has embarked. The more countries adopt crypto and its products, the better the industry thrives in value and utility. That’s why the reports of adoptions always evoke a sense of satisfaction in enthusiasts. Following...
NEWSBTC
Why Single-Digit Gains Is The Best Case Scenario For Bitcoin This September
Bitcoin gains for the month of September have been less than encouraging for investors. The month has historically been bearish for the digital asset, which makes it no surprise when multiple dips had begun to rock it. Now, as the month draws to a close, it continues to follow the trend for most of the month. This means that it is likely not to be any significant recovery, and single-digit gains may be the best it can do.
NEWSBTC
Apejet sets to release NFT Airdrop for upcoming web3 game Jungle Safari
September 29, 2022– Apejet, a GameFi ecosystem, promises to introduce blockchain technology’s potential into the gaming sector. The Apejet ecosystem’s goal is to create a platform that allows developers to raise funds by incorporating Apejet into their games and making JET tokens the rewards players earn. Game developers would be able to raise funds for their projects by selling JET tokens to gamers. The first group of gamers who purchase JET tokens will have access to exclusive in-game assets and beta testing.
NEWSBTC
CROS Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 27, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CROS on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CROS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Leveraging the advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain, CRONUS helps...
NEWSBTC
TEAM STORY YEON TOKEN (YEON) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed TEAM STORY YEON TOKEN (YEON) on September 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the YEON/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, the...
NEWSBTC
Top 20 Crypto Platforms You Were Desperately Searching For
It’s no secret that the crypto market in 2022 can be a minefield. One wrong step, and you lose. But hey, we all know that investing is risky and losses are a normal part of trading. So no need to frown! We’ve got some good news! With a reliable platform to help you get started, you can minimise risks.
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2022. Based on...
