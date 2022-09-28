Read full article on original website
WNCY
Stop Gap Measure In Place To Keep School Buses Rolling
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Busing was unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses Wednesday. But the system should be be back up today (Friday) because of replacement coaches taken from districts that won’t have classes. In a letter...
WNCY
Pumpkin Patch Season Is Here
TOWN OF NAVARINO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the fall season continues, many are starting to carve out some time to pick that perfect pumpkin or pumpkins. At a lot of places, the big orange gourds are ripe and ready to go. At Porter’s Patch farm in the Town of...
WNCY
Cash Infusion For Discover Green Bay Visitor Center
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experience Green Bay is receiving more funding for its $8 million visitor center project. Brown County officials presented Experience Green Bay with a $650,000 grant Thursday for the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center. The grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Brown County...
WNCY
Olympic Biathletes Train at New Calumet County Nordic Center
BRILLION, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Future Olympic biathletes will train in Calumet County. The Ariens Nordic Center will groom athletes interested in cross-country skiing and target shooting, known as biathlon. The U.S. Biathlon Team helped open the 200 acre site southeast of Brillion on Friday. Olympian, Appleton native and Kimberly...
WNCY
Allouez Needs Crossing Guard Help
ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some areas in Northeast Wisconsin are still looking for crossing guards to work during this school year. In Allouez, they’re hiring substitutes for when some guards can’t work. Bud Court has been an Allouez crossing guard for six years. “I want to protect...
WNCY
Thieves Leave Oshkosh School Bus Fleet Stalled Out
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bussing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. “While...
WNCY
Helping Keep The Fox River Clean
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on a project that will take its filtration system to the next level. The organization treats wastewater from Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly, Combined Locks and the Darboy Sanitary District. It also treats septic and holding tank wastes trucked in from the town of Kaukauna, Buchanan, Vandenbroek, Freedom and Harrison.
WNCY
Highway Project Goal Is To Improve Safety
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Officials in Brown County are celebrating the opening of a new interchange. Wednesday they cut the ribbon at Highway 29 and County Highway VV in Howard and Hobart. The final ramp opened last month. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced...
WNCY
Wisconsin Family Hunkers Down As Hurricane Ian Rolls In
ORLANDO, FLA (WTAQ) – A Howard family is getting an upclose look at Hurricane Ian. Jerome Allen, his wife and two children, planned a family getaway to Orlando, Florida a year ago. After flying in last Saturday they’ve had a couple of days to visit the theme parks. But...
WNCY
NE Wisconsin On Standby To Help Hurricane Ian Recovery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As Florida residents are dealing with Hurricane Ian, people in northeast Wisconsin are springing into action. Many organizations are doing their part to send help and resources. The Community Blood Center in Grand Chute has been receiving requests for blood from Tampa and the...
WNCY
Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmidt Chooses Not to Run Again
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmidt will not seek the office that he held for 16 years. Schmidt, in a press release, said Friday that he “Will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time”, but added that he “Will be available to help move our community forward.”
WNCY
Fatal Crashes With One Common Denominator
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are saying the sun played a factor in several recent, fatal crashes. An SUV driver turned into a dump truck and was killed last week in Harrison. The SUV driver likely had limited visibility due to the sunlight. “It’s just situation awareness,” said...
WNCY
Man Convicted in West Side Green Bay Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted Waylon Wayman for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. The verdict on the count of first-degree intentional homicide was returned Thursday, court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. The conviction carries...
WNCY
Green Bay Apartment Complex Damaged By Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay Apartment building was damaged by fire Wednesday morning on the city’s west side. Fire officials say they were called out just before 7 am to the 1100 block of Minahan street and found an apartment building with smoke coming from both levels.
WNCY
Nelson Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Diemel Brothers
CASS COUNTY, MO (WTAQ-WSAU) – A Missouri Judge has sentenced Garland ‘Joey’ Nelson to life without the possibility of parole for killing Nick and Justin Diemel in 2019. The sentence came Friday, one day after Nelson pled guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in exchange for the dismissal of several other counts.
