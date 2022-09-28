APPLETON, Wis. — Adrian Sieck is not from here. And like a lot of residents of this city, his knowledge of its history was pretty much singular in nature. “I know we had Harry Houdini, like that’s our claim to fame,” said Sieck, whose family moved here when he was five. “But (Houdini) left when he was like 13. So I feel like we should claim something else. But that’s kind of all I knew about Appleton; Harry Houdini used to live here.”

APPLETON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO