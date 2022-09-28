ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Mayor impersonated, warns residents of potential scam

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A few Appleton residents say they’ve been contacted by the mayor of Appleton, but the mayor says he isn’t reaching out. “Specifically, the text says ‘this is Jake and I have a question for you about the city of Appleton or something like that,” said Jake Woodford Mayor of Appleton.
APPLETON, WI
CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
WEST BEND, WI
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Lights, camera … education: Appleton school serves as pilot for PBS youth media project

APPLETON, Wis. — Adrian Sieck is not from here. And like a lot of residents of this city, his knowledge of its history was pretty much singular in nature. “I know we had Harry Houdini, like that’s our claim to fame,” said Sieck, whose family moved here when he was five. “But (Houdini) left when he was like 13. So I feel like we should claim something else. But that’s kind of all I knew about Appleton; Harry Houdini used to live here.”
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-27-22 lomira police chief resigns

The Lomira Police Chief, a police officer, and part-time school resource officer have resigned. The announcement was made Monday by the Lomira village president. Police Chief Bryan Frank is stepping down after 10 years of service, and the school resource officer is leaving after serving more than 20 years. Village president Donald Luedtke said in a press release the police department “has gone through numerous challenges over the last several years.” Luedke says the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional coverage in the Lomira area during the staffing shortage.
LOMIRA, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Leaders Discuss Changes to City Bike Laws

The Two Rivers leadership group is discussing some changes to the bike laws in the Cool City. During yesterday’s Two Rivers City Update, City Manager Greg Buckley explained that the City Council had received public feedback regarding the bike laws, which led to a nice discussion during Monday’s work session meeting.
TWO RIVERS, WI
horseandrider.com

30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin

On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Thieves Leave Oshkosh School Bus Fleet Stalled Out

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bussing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. “While...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE

