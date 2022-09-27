Canucks injuries: Ilya Mikheyev week-to-week, Travis Dermott leaves Tuesday practice, Boeser to begin skating

Read full article on original website
Avs launch Cup defense after summer filled with celebrations
Mikko Rantanen can’t believe how quickly the summer flew by. One moment the Colorado Avalanche were riding through the streets of Denver on firetrucks and the next they’re back on the ice.
3 Red Wings Without Confirmed Roles in 2022-23
When Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman went on a spending spree this offseason, he did so with the intention of creating internal competition within the team’s organization. Furthermore, by firing head coach Jeff Blashill and replacing him with Derek Lalonde, Yzerman created a clean slate for the entire organization. Since the beginning of training camp and the preseason, Lalonde has remained committed to providing that clean slate and fresh opportunity for everyone on the roster, regardless of whatever they did or didn’t do last season.
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Big Salary Cap Jump
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman talks about the status of conversations between David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have lost two key forwards from their top six for a few weeks. The Toronto Maple Leafs have to shift things around in the absence...
3 Potential Arizona Coyotes Trading Partners for Jakob Chychrun
Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, there were plenty of rumblings that the Arizona Coyotes were looking to move Jakob Chychrun. After all, it was clear that management had decided to head for a full rebuild, and the now 24-year-old defenseman could have gotten them a significant return given the fact he was coming off of a season in which he scored a league-leading 18 goals in just 56 games.
NHL Notebook: Reports pour cool water on Chychrun to Oilers, Canucks part ways with Rachel Doerrie and more
To be frank, this is a mistake and could be a missed opportunity for the Oilers. I like Philp Broberg as a prospect quite a bit and think he has a solid ceiling as a good second-pairing defenceman down the road. We don’t, however, know if this is even attainable for Broberg as a prospect.
Red Wings’ Söderblom May Beat Edvinsson to the NHL
So, what has he done during the preseason to make his case for a spot on the Detroit Red Wings? Here’s a look at the last couple of weeks and what makes Söderblom so special. Söderblom’s Preseason Preparation. Throughout the prospect tournament and training camp, the...
The Leafs will factor Connor McDavid into their long term cap plans
With training camps in full swing now, it’s unsurprising that hockey headlines are starting to come out of their lull. Reporters are back on the beat, sources are getting tapped again, and with that are a few news stories with actual substance to them. For the Leafs, in the...
NHL Notebook: Temper expectations on Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway, Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Rasmus Sandin and more
Dylan Holloway is the talk of the town in Edmonton, and rightly so. He’s burst onto the scene ahead of training camp here looking to grab a spot on the Oilers roster. The team, after all, could really use his entry-level contract when it comes to making the salary cap work.
Dreger reporting that the Leafs have interest in Jakob Chychrun
The preseason is nearly halfway done and the Leafs have been hit hard by the injury bug. Guys like John Tavares, Timothy Liljegren, Pierre Engvall, Jake Muzzin, and Jordie Benn have been put on the sidelines with various ailments that will keep them out of commission for the next little while. And Rasmus Sandin only yesterday signed his extension with the Leafs after Alex Kerfoot and Calle Jarnkrok were forced to fill in as defencemen during Wednesday’s game against the Canadiens.
Calgary Flames assign 11 players to the AHL’s Wranglers
In advance of Friday’s pre-season game in Edmonton, the Calgary Flames have made another round of cuts. The club announced that they’ve assigned 11 players to their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers. Headed to the AHL camp are goaltenders Brad Arvanitis and Daniil Chechelev, defencemen Josh Brook, Simon...
2022-23 NHL team preview: Winnipeg Jets
The Jets plodded their way through a wholly unremarkable 2021-22 campaign that saw them finish sixth in the Central Division (and 11th in the Western Conference) with a 39-32-11 record and 89 points. While they scored their fair share of goals, the Jets really struggled on the defensive side on...
Allison stands out in Flyers’ preseason loss to Capitals, 3-1
Back in the loss column, the Philadelphia Flyers fells to the visiting Washington Capitals, 3-1. The effort was a bit familiar from the 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Things did not go as promised in their first Metropolitan Division clash of the preseason. Two new additions to the Capitals...
Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen stretchered off ice after crashing into boards
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen was stretchered off the ice Friday night after crashing hard into the boards. The incident happened at the 9:46 mark of the first period. Vaakanainen pinched deep into the San Jose zone and deflected a pass across the ice to teammate Derek Grant who scored, but the rearguard got tied up with a Sharks player and crashed hard into the board.
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
As first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman , the Arizona Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off of waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. This move makes plenty of sense for the Coyotes, who prior to appeared to be heading into the season with Karel Vejmelka and Ivan Prosvetov, a duo who have combined for just 58 career games at the NHL level. Of course, Johansson isn’t much more experienced himself, having only appeared in 32 games, but at this time appears to be a significant upgrade over Prosvetov.
Former No. 3 overall pick Alex Galchenyuk released from PTO
After joining them fewer than ten days ago, Alex Galchenyuk is no longer with the Colorado Avalanche. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports that his professional tryout with the team is over and that Jacob MacDonald has taken his locker with the main group. This does not necessarily mean bad...
Hayton Looks to take 'Next Step' After Successful 2021-22 Season
Barrett Hayton has taken every lesson he's learned from NHL veterans and applied it to his own game. To this point in the 22-year-old's career, it's paying dividends. Hayton, who signed a two-year contract the day before NHL training camp kicked off, took a step forward last season following career highs in games played (60), goals (10), and assists (14). He was also reliable in the faceoff circle, winning the second-most draws on the team (415) behind only Travis Boyd, and his average time on ice ranked seventh among Arizona's forwards.
Huge hit forces Ducks forward Trevor Zegras from game with upper-body injury
The Anaheim Ducks are waiting with bated breath to find out more about an injury to superstar forward Trevor Zegras. As Zegras skated to a loose puck in the neutral zone just over eight minutes into the second period, Coyotes prospect Jan Jenik lined him up at the center ice line catching him with a hard hit. Zegras hit the ice as teammate Adam Henrique jumped in to fight Jenik.
CANUCKS CONFIRM THAT RACHEL DOERRIE IS NO LONGER WITH THE ORGANIZATION
In recent days, rumors had picked up that Rachel Doerrie, who had been hired by the Vancouver Canucks roughly eight months ago, had been fired. That appears to be the case, as the organization confirmed on Friday afternoon that she is no longer with them. At the time she was hired, she was brought on as part of the analytics team, but only a few short weeks back had been promoted to Bruce Boudreau's coaching staff. To say the least, this entire situation is a rather odd one, though Doerrie herself has not responded to any requests for a comment on the situation.
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
Red Wings C Andrew Copp (core) believes he could be available for season opener against Canadiens
Red Wings center Andrew Copp re-aggravated a core muscle injury back in August that was nagging him last season, resulting in surgery at that time. The expected timeline for recovery put his availability for the start of the season in question but the veteran told reporters including Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press that he feels that he’s ahead of schedule enough to the point where he could be available on October 14th when they take on Montreal. Copp signed a five-year, $28.125MM contract this summer to serve as Detroit’s second-line center following a career year that saw him put up 21 goals and 32 assists in 72 games.
