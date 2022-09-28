Unseasonably cool but dry Thursday

A little more sunshine on tap for Thursday, but with winds out of a more northerly direction I expect temperatures to top out a couple degrees shy of Wednesday high temperatures. Clouds will increase Friday as Ian's remnants get closer to our area— and southern Maryland will see rain move in overnight Friday into Saturday. More widespread rain chances for us Saturday and Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Temperatures remain unseasonably cool for the entire forecast period.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 7 mph.

Friday Cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night A chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Rain likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

