Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K

Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
CoinDesk

Is Bitcoin an Inflation Hedge? Investors Are Still Unsure

Bitcoin (BTC) regained the $19,000 level Wednesday intraday as industry watchers pondered anew whether the largest cryptocurrency would become a go-to asset in times of high inflation. BTC was recently up about 3% over the past 24 hours and roughly 6% over the past seven days, according to Messari data.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Sees Massive Decline In On-Chain Activity

Bitcoin on-chain activity had been lit up like a Christmas tree over the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even though the upgrade was not taking place on the bitcoin network, it was still significant for the crypto space, which led to increased activity across various networks. However, now that the Merge has been done and dusted, the network activity has begun to retrace to ‘normal’ levels, leading to a decline in on-chain activity.
coinjournal.net

Chainlink introduces the Chainlink Build program: Will LINK recover soon?

Chainlink’s SmartCon event is currently ongoing, and the team launched its Build program. However, LINK has been underperforming over the past few days and could dip even lower. The cryptocurrency market continues its poor performance this week. The total market cap has declined by less than 1% so far...
coinjournal.net

3 Cryptocurrencies with big news that could rally in October

Like other financial markets, the cryptocurrency market is set to end September in the red. This is due to the lingering geopolitical issues and raging inflation worldwide. However, one thing about cryptocurrencies is that with the right news, they can pump even when every other market is bearish. For this...
coinjournal.net

Top 3 Ethereum competitors to keep an eye on in October

The U.S is one of the most important crypto markets globally, and events there tend to have an impact on the entire market. That’s why regulatory clarity in the U.S is one of the things that cryptocurrency investors have been yearning for over the years. The good news is...
bitcoinist.com

Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says

Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
coinjournal.net

XRP soars by 11% after Ripple score a huge win in its ongoing SEC case

XRP is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap today after rallying by more than 10%. XRP, the native coin of the Ripple ecosystem, is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap on Friday. The rally comes after Ripple scored an important win in its ongoing case with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
