Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville State claims HBCU DII Invitational win

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
 3 days ago

Atlanta, GA – The Fayetteville State University golf team closed out the 2022 Farmers Insurance HBCU DII Invitational with its best performance of the year. The Broncos shot a combined 894 (+42) to capture the championship title over seven other participating institutions. Kentucky State finished second (907, +55) and Miles was third (946, +94).

“I am very proud of the guys for how they competed this week,” said head coach John Cole. “In golf, we don’t get as many opportunities to win as other sports because we compete against 10-15 schools at once each week, so this was special.”

Freshman Caden Hodges (Dunn, NC) set the pace for the Broncos by winning the Low Medalist Award with a 206 scorecard over a total of 45 golfers. He opened the event with a one-over-par, 72 after 18 holes and shot a 67 in the final two rounds.

“Caden Hodges had an incredible week capped off by two bogey-free 67s,” added Coach Cole. “He won the individual title in DII and even had a lower score than all the DI competitors. To not have a blemish on the scorecard for 36 straight holes is impressive.”

The Broncos locked up the top of the leaderboard in the opening round with a 306 card, six strokes ahead of Winston-Salem State. With the second round of 18 holes being held on the same day, FSU improved upon its performance by ten strokes with a 296.

“We had a rough start in round one, but we were able to improve in round two and stretch our lead. After day one (36 holes), our message to the guys was to simply finish the round. We struggled to play well in Florida.”

The pep talk from the coaches held ground as FSU had its best round with a 292 score. Juan Lopez, who finished tied for fifth overall, shot a season-best 226 (75, 73, 78). Shaun Wixson rounded out the top 10 with a 233 (78, 81, 74) scorecard. Brandon Jones was 14th after scoring a 237 (81, 75, 81), and Jack McCarthy’s 239 (81, 85, 73) tied him at 16th.

“The last round our guys in the middle of the roster really stepped up and played well coming down the stretch. Overall, a great week and we look forward to competing in the Rendleman Invitational hosted by Catawba College at Salisbury CC next week.”

Pos. Team To Par Today R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Fayetteville State +42 +8 306 296 292 894
2 Kentucky State +55 +7 318 298 291 907
3 Miles +94 +20 329 313 304 946
4 Winston-Salem State +108 +49 309 318 333 960
5 Virginia State +124 +47 323 322 331 976
6 Johnson C. Smith +167 +49 342 344 333 1019
7 Morehouse +242 +79 366 365 363 1094
8 Wilberforce +323 +96 415 380 380 1175

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

