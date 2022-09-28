ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV tonight: Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson is television at its most triggering

By Ali Catterall and Simon Wardell, Phil Harrison, Graeme Virtue, Hollie Richardson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4et3UV_0iDBzM0o00

This England

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Michael Winterbottom’s six-part drama based on the events of the pandemic is TV at its most triggering. Kenneth Branagh is sickeningly accurate as Boris Johnson, while Simon Paisley Day’s take on Dominic Cummings is a call to burn all beanie hats. The series uses real testimonials and archive footage, with some poetic licence (“I shall be the sun, and he Icarus!” Boris says when Carrie Symonds tells him to put Cummings in his place). It starts in early 2020 when Brexit, floods, a cabinet reshuffle and writing a book on Shakespeare distract Johnson from a “mysterious Sars-like virus” outbreak in China. This programme might have been made too soon – but perhaps its very intention is to be unsettling. Hollie Richardson

The Rehearsal

9pm, Sky Comedy

Nathan Fielder’s acclaimed reality TV project has used HBO’s big bucks to create lavish dress rehearsals for difficult real-life conversations. This rug-pulling series finale pulls off some wild coups de théâtre , but the use of child actors, in what seem like very intense emotional situations, gives it all a queasy edge. Graeme Virtue

Sky Arts Book Club

8pm, Sky Arts

This admirably unadorned and low-key literary show continues. Tonight, Andi Oliver and Elizabeth Day are joined by Meg Mason to talk about her book Sorrow and Bliss, a novel that dives fearlessly but sensitively into issues surrounding mental health. Colchester Book Club also joins in with the discussion. Phil Harrison

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking

9.35pm, BBC Two

Did somebody say triple-stacked tandoori chicken naan sandwiches, jammy flapjacks, a punchy Mexican one-pot wonder and an epic cookie pie? “You heard right,” says chef Nadiya Hussain, who is cooking up this menu tonight. “Need I say more?” HR

Brassic

9.45pm, Sky Max

More glorious Viz-style antics with Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) and co. When a weed sale to exotic animal lover Manolito gets out of hand, the gang attempt to steal – and sell on – his private zoo (including “a tiny monkey with a horrible attitude”). Well, you know what they say about the best-laid plans of mice and men … Ali Catterall

The Great

11.05pm, Channel 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwpVy_0iDBzM0o00
Marial’s wedding … Phoebe Fox in The Great. Photograph: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

In a fittingly excellent hour of chaos for the season finale, Marial marries her young relative (it was a different era), Peter’s worst secret spills out and Catherine does risky business with the sultan. HR

Blonde

Netflix

A near three-hour visit to the cinematic equivalent of the psychoanalyst’s couch, Andrew Dominik’s biopic of Norma Jeane Baker, AKA Marilyn Monroe, comes trailing controversy. It’s an explicit, sometimes brutal look at the creation and exploitation of a film icon, and the terrible personal cost paid by her in the process. Adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s hefty novel, the film sweeps stylishly around Monroe’s life, connecting the dots that led to tragedy. Ana de Armas plays Monroe with a commitment to the emotional extremes and a high degree of accuracy, while Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale feature as Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio. Simon Wardell

Film choice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9HDH_0iDBzM0o00
A force of nature … Cynthia Erivo (left) in Harriet. Photograph: Focus Features/Allstar

Harriet, (Kasi Lemmons, 2019), 10.40pm, BBC One
It’s remarkable that it took until 2019 for the life of 19th-century American abolitionist Harriet Tubman to make it to film, as she packed enough into it for several. Director Kasi Lemmons and star Cynthia Erivo make fine work of telling her story – from her escape from slavery in Maryland to freedom in Philadelphia to joining the “underground railroad”, which rescued many others, including her own family. Erivo is a force of nature as Tubman, whose visionary fits (the film errs on the side of God-given rather than due to a head injury) inspire her mission. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s Super League football : Chelsea v West Ham United, 7pm, BBC Two The champions take on their local rivals at Kingsmeadow.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week

One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
digitalspy.com

The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series

Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Blonde: ‘Disgusted’ Netflix viewers turn off ‘unwatchable’ Marilyn Monroe drama after just 20 minutes

Netflix has finally released its controversial Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde – but some viewers have complained that the film is “unwatchable”.Many viewers specified on social media that they had been unable to make it more than 20 minutes into Blonde before abandoning it.The 18-rated movie, based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, stars Ana de Armas as Monroe. It has divided critics, with particular scrutiny being levelled at the film’s harrowing depiction of trauma and sexual assault. In a one-star review for The Independent, Jessie Thompson wrote: “Blonde is not a bad film because...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jeff Bridges on Returning to Television in ‘The Old Man,’ His Health Battles and Retirement Plans

Based on Thomas Perry’s novel, “The Old Man” sees Jeff Bridges return to television for the first time in decades as a retired CIA operative involved in an increasingly deadly cat and mouse chase. Production was delayed first due to the pandemic and then Bridges’ battle with cancer and COVID-19 but the show, which also stars “30 Rock’s” John Lithgow and Hiam Abbass (“Succession”) finally aired on FX in June and now hits Disney+ internationally. Ahead of its international premiere, Bridges spoke to Variety about making the show, his health struggles and whether he ever plans to retire. How did you...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasi Lemmons
Person
Nadiya Hussain
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Arthur Miller
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Television#Reality Tv#Hbo#Sky Arts#Colchester Book Club
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The List

Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma

Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

456K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy