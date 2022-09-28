Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Katie Hobbs says container wall at border gaps not best use of Arizona resources
PHOENIX – Democratic candidate for Arizona governor Katie Hobbs said state resources at the southern border would be better used on measures that weren’t “political stunts,” referring to shipping containers put in place at wall gaps. “I want to use our state’s resources not for things...
News Channel Nebraska
Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona
Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Condemns SOS Katie Hobbs for Denying Children Access to Education
The Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is actively impeding the freedom of Arizona families to access the best possible educational opportunities for their children as prescribed by Arizona law. If families are to qualify for first quarter universal ESA funding, they must apply no later than September 30th; however, Secretary Hobbs’ continued delay in executing her duties is denying tens of thousands of children of our state access to the education best suited to their unique needs.
Washington Examiner
Arizona proves we don't need to fear the teachers unions
“They wrote a bill that benefits all students,” said Beth Lewis, head of Save Our Schools Arizona, after Arizona legislators expanded the state’s education savings account program this year. However, she didn’t mean that as a compliment. Lewis’s organization has been fighting to stop Arizona’s education savings...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s First TV Ad of the General Election Sheds Light on Her Background
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shed light on her upbringing and why she supports Arizona in a new TV ad launched Tuesday entitled “Origin Story.”. “While the media and the establishment have spent millions of dollars lying about Kari Lake with fake news reports and headlines, Kari has spent the past year bypassing the corporate media and successfully delivering her message directly to the people of Arizona. That’s what she’ll continue to do in the final weeks of this campaign,” said Lake’s Communications Director Ross Trumble in a press release.
Differences between Arizona Governor Candidates on the Border Issue Became Clear in a Recent Telecast
Border Wall Shipping Containers - Governor Ducey Twitter page. On Sept. 26, the two Arizona governor candidates became clear in stark contrast as a result of a recent interview conducted by Mike Broomhead, a popular radio personality.
kyma.com
NFIB endorses Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a press release, the political action committee for Arizona's leading small business association made an announcement. As of Wednesday, September 28, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed Kari Lake for Governor. Accordingly, the NFIB believe small businesses found her opponent's lack...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Parents Declare Hope for Universal ESAs as Save Our Schools Arizona Petition Numbers Come in Under Initial Estimate
An Arizona mother and leader of the “Decline to Sign Arizona” movement says there is hope for Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, as Save Our Schools Arizona (SOSAZ) may not have submitted enough valid signatures to prevent the law from going into effect. “ESA’s for...
arizonasuntimes.com
State Rep. Ben Toma Celebrates as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Appears to Move Forward
State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa) released a statement of celebration Monday following news that Save Our Schools Arizona (SOSAZ) allegedly failed to provide enough signatures to force a referendum on Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law. “Chalk up another major victory for Arizona families wanting the freedom to...
AZFamily
New California laws to impact Arizona women seeking abortions
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The heated debate over abortion varies from state to state. Arizona is one of 13 states that currently bans most abortions. But right next door in California, an effort is underway to help women in states that restrict abortion-related services. California just passed more than a dozen new abortion laws designed to protect patients and providers.
kyma.com
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
nevalleynews.org
“Tidal wave of antisemitism” in Arizona— says member of the Jewish community and longtime Valley small business owner
“There is a tidal wave of antisemitism in this state and it’s alarming,” said longtime Valley business owner and member of the Jewish community who spoke on the condition of anonymity over fear of threats and safety. The 64-year-old business owner told Northeast Valley News that he is...
KTAR.com
Arizona Senate leader pushes Hobbs to reject referendum blocking school voucher expansion
PHOENIX – Arizona Senate President Karen Fann is pushing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to quickly reject the ballot initiative effort that’s keeping the state’s massive school voucher expansion from going into effect. “We recognize statute allows you up to 20 business days to verify signatures, but...
12news.com
'People were lied to about what they were signing': School voucher supporters allege unethical tactics in petition drive
ARIZONA, USA — Supporters of Arizona’s new universal school voucher law are urging Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to declare the petition drive unsuccessful. Dozens of activists held a rally at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday. Gov. Doug Ducey joined them to show his support. “We are...
KTAR.com
Prop 209 would make changes to Arizona’s debt collection rules
PHOENIX — This November, 10 statewide ballot initiatives will be up for vote by Arizonans. One is Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. Supporters of Prop 209 tout it as a way to give people in debt some more breathing room. Opponents believe it will actually hurt those it aims to help by making them less likely to be approved for loans.
KTAR.com
Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake set to participate in town hall event next week
PHOENIX – Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake won’t be debating anytime soon, but Arizona’s gubernatorial candidates are both scheduled to participate in a forum next week in Phoenix. The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Arizona governor’s race town hall at 6 p.m....
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Arizonans feeling the impact of storm as it slams into Florida
PHOENIX - While Arizona is far away from Florida, and not directly impacted by Hurricane Ian, many Arizonans are still feeling the impact of the powerful tropical cyclone. Ian, according to reports by the Associated Press, is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241 kph) winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf. More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity. The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country's electrical grid.
arizonasuntimes.com
Telling a Student to Get an Abortion Could Be a Felony, Idaho Universities Warn
Idaho universities told educators that advising students to get an abortion could result in a felony, according to the Associated Press. The University of Idaho in Moscow and Boise State University in Boise both issued notes to staff in September warning that “promoting” abortions or abortion services could result in felony charges, according to the AP. Educators are prohibited from advising students on abortion services under the state’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election
Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
AZFamily
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week
Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
Comments / 1