AZFamily
New steps added to Arizona driving test go into effect this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heads-up if you’re a new driver preparing to take the Arizona road test. Beginning this week, you’ll need to provide proof of insurance and registration before the exam, and demonstrate how to use important features. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division...
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
clayconews.com
AZDPS TROOPERS SEIZE OVER 26 POUNDS OF FENTANYL PILLS (SOME COLORED) NEAR GILA BEND, ARIZONA
Maricopa County, AZ - On Friday, September 23, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers responded to a U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) inspection checkpoint. The checkpoint was located on State Route 85 at milepost 18, near Gila Bend, after a USBP canine alerted to a vehicle at the inspection.
KTAR.com
Katie Hobbs says container wall at border gaps not best use of Arizona resources
PHOENIX – Democratic candidate for Arizona governor Katie Hobbs said state resources at the southern border would be better used on measures that weren’t “political stunts,” referring to shipping containers put in place at wall gaps. “I want to use our state’s resources not for things...
News Channel Nebraska
Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona
Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.
AZFamily
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week
Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
ABC 15 News
DPS trooper injured in three-vehicle crash on SR-51
PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is hurt after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday. At about 7:30 p.m., a vehicle being driven by a DPS trooper and two other vehicles were involved in a crash on SR-51 south of Greenway. The trooper was taken to a hospital...
12news.com
'People were lied to about what they were signing': School voucher supporters allege unethical tactics in petition drive
ARIZONA, USA — Supporters of Arizona’s new universal school voucher law are urging Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to declare the petition drive unsuccessful. Dozens of activists held a rally at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday. Gov. Doug Ducey joined them to show his support. “We are...
KTAR.com
Sheriffs suggest ways to tackle drugs and addiction in Arizona
PHOENIX — With big fentanyl busts in the news and numbers up in Arizona, experts are talking about the best ways to address addiction. Elected officials and law enforcement came together as part of a roundtable on the Save Our Streets plan – introduced by state representative candidate Matt Gress. The subject was different ways to fight the influx of drugs like fentanyl.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Parents Declare Hope for Universal ESAs as Save Our Schools Arizona Petition Numbers Come in Under Initial Estimate
An Arizona mother and leader of the “Decline to Sign Arizona” movement says there is hope for Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, as Save Our Schools Arizona (SOSAZ) may not have submitted enough valid signatures to prevent the law from going into effect. “ESA’s for...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Condemns SOS Katie Hobbs for Denying Children Access to Education
The Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is actively impeding the freedom of Arizona families to access the best possible educational opportunities for their children as prescribed by Arizona law. If families are to qualify for first quarter universal ESA funding, they must apply no later than September 30th; however, Secretary Hobbs’ continued delay in executing her duties is denying tens of thousands of children of our state access to the education best suited to their unique needs.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election
Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
AZFamily
Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says
WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s First TV Ad of the General Election Sheds Light on Her Background
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shed light on her upbringing and why she supports Arizona in a new TV ad launched Tuesday entitled “Origin Story.”. “While the media and the establishment have spent millions of dollars lying about Kari Lake with fake news reports and headlines, Kari has spent the past year bypassing the corporate media and successfully delivering her message directly to the people of Arizona. That’s what she’ll continue to do in the final weeks of this campaign,” said Lake’s Communications Director Ross Trumble in a press release.
VIDEO: Arizona family of 6 rescued from monsoon floodwaters
MARICOPA, Ariz. — They held on for their lives as flood waters rushed past them. Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their submerged SUV in Maricopa during a monsoon storm last week. A video posted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety showed the...
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
arizonasuntimes.com
State Rep. Ben Toma Celebrates as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Appears to Move Forward
State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa) released a statement of celebration Monday following news that Save Our Schools Arizona (SOSAZ) allegedly failed to provide enough signatures to force a referendum on Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law. “Chalk up another major victory for Arizona families wanting the freedom to...
fox10phoenix.com
Nighttime water rescue of family stuck in flooded wash captured on camera by Arizona authorities
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared a video capturing a nighttime flood water rescue of a family stranded on their car roof on Sept. 21. DPS shared footage of the rescue after its helicopter was requested to help deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office when a car became stuck in a flooded wash.
KTAR.com
Arizona Senate leader pushes Hobbs to reject referendum blocking school voucher expansion
PHOENIX – Arizona Senate President Karen Fann is pushing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to quickly reject the ballot initiative effort that’s keeping the state’s massive school voucher expansion from going into effect. “We recognize statute allows you up to 20 business days to verify signatures, but...
kyma.com
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
