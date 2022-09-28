ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

GOP path to Senate majority narrows

Republicans are staring down an increasingly narrow path to reclaiming the Senate majority this year amid Democratic gains in key battleground states that the GOP had once been bullish about. The current outlook for the GOP is a much different one than the party saw just a few months ago,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ruben Gallego
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Filibuster#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Dems#House#Senatorsinema#Mccon
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
The Hill

McConnell, GOP give political payback to Manchin

Senate Republicans on Tuesday gave Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) a taste of political payback by forcing Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to cancel a scheduled vote on Manchin’s permitting reform bill. The message to Manchin is clear: Republicans are still furious over the surprise deal he cut with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority

Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

White House hits GOP over removal of Manchin permitting reform

The White House on Tuesday said it supported Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to have permitting reform language removed from a stopgap government funding bill, blaming Republicans for opposing the plan. “We support Senator Manchin’s decision not to press for a floor vote given the misguided Republican decision to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy