ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

How I decided to leave the US and pursue a tech career in Europe

A native New Yorker, Melissa Di Donato made a life-changing decision back in 2005 when she packed up for Europe to further her career in technology. Then with IBM, she made London her new home base. Today, Di Donato is CEO of Germany’s Suse, now a 30-year-old, open-source enterprise software...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

BitKeep at Token2049 Night: A Great Web3 Brand Is Built through Innovation

Token2049, the premier crypto event in Asia, kicked off in Singapore. The top Web3 crypto wallet BitKeep got involved to share its view on the market. On September 28, Token2049, the biggest crypto event in Asia, launched in Singapore. As the top Web3 multi-chain wallet in Asia, BitKeep not only set up booths in the main exhibition, but also held the afterparty named “TOKEN2049 Night: Web3 Fall Gathering” with crypto exchange Bitget, supported by iZUMi Finance, Dorahack, and Foresight Ventures.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Enjoy these exclusive benefits in the TC+ Lounge at Disrupt

Let’s back up a moment. If you’re not familiar with TC+, it’s our members-only community that receives access to articles offering extensive market analysis, expert advice from experienced entrepreneurs, deep-dive interviews with investors and founders, plus live weekly coaching, Q&A sessions and more. Now, what will you...
REDDIT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angellist#Standardization#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Spv#European
protocol.com

Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label

In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

8 investors weigh in on the state of insurtech in Q3 2022

All this M&A activity and repricing in the public insurtech cohort left us wondering about their private peers: Are the same trends at play, and to what extent?. Investors across North America and Europe agreed that while insurtech has suffered as investors sought out more profitable sectors, the sector is still alive and thriving. “I do not believe the insurtech market to be dead, because it is still a multi-billion-dollar market,” Hélène Falchier, partner at Portage Ventures, told TechCrunch.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Latin American NFT marketplace Minteo raises $4.3M seed round

The major hype around NFTs may have died down a bit since the crypto subsector took off last year, but that isn’t stopping startups from building and raising capital in the space. Minteo, a Latin American-based NFT marketplace, is betting on the digital asset sector going big in the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
TechCrunch

After a series of misfires in Q3, here’s what we expect for startups in Q4

Jokes aside, we had a long list of expectations here at The Exchange, but, sadly, much of that did not come to pass. Perhaps after the last few years of go-go venture capital and startup activity, we were a bit overeager. We weren’t the only ones, of course, judging by how many founders reined in their fundraising horses until market conditions improved, which largely didn’t happen in the third quarter.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Is investor bullishness on embedded insurtech warranted?

Having recently polled investors on all things insurtech, we were curious to know if the market remained as bullish on embedded insurance as last year — and whether it was warranted. “Personally, I remain bullish on embedded insurance,” Brewer Lane Ventures general partner Martha Notaras told TechCrunch. “Many insurance...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Crypto

In November, TechCrunch is hosting TC Sessions: Crypto — a special event dedicated to the crypto and web3 space. The stage is filled with top VCs, industry experts – FTX’s Amy Wu, CEO of OpenSea, Devin Finzer and more! Pitch on the live stage in person, in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FL
salestechstar.com

Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London

Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: Is it OK to use a visitor visa while holding an H-1B?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
IMMIGRATION
tokenist.com

SoftBank Vision Fund to Lay Off 30% of Global Workforce

Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. SoftBank’s Vision Fund is reducing its global workforce by a whopping 30%, Bloomberg reports. The decision comes after SoftBank boss Masayoshi Son said the group plans to reassess its size and structure as a part of its efforts to cut costs after a record loss in the June quarter.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The upcoming TripActions IPO has us hype

News from Insider indicates that TripActions, a unicorn in the corporate travel and expense category, has filed confidential paperwork to go public. Per the publication, the company is targeting a Q2 2023 public debut at around a $12 billion price tag. (Bloomberg’s Katie Roof, a former TechCruncher, first reported that TripActions was eyeing an IPO).
ECONOMY
CNBC

India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder

India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Jack & Jones Owner Adds Digital Showrooms to UK Hub

Bestseller U.K. has a showy new showroom in Shoreditch. The Danish fashion conglomerate reopened its showroom in the trendy London neighborhood earlier this month after a renovation that modernized the space and more than doubled its size to 19,052 square feet. The two-story space at 10 Fashion Street has housed Bestseller’s London offices for more than a decade and now boasts five new digital showrooms for the brands Jack & Jones, Vila, Vero Moda, Selected and Name It. The brands and their employees are now under one roof instead of two separate locations as was the case before the overhaul. The revamped...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy