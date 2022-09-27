ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Drinking several cups of coffee every day is linked to a longer lifespan, research finds

It turns out that drinking a few cups of coffee each day may actually do more than just give you a jolt at work — it might even help you live longer. Two to three cups of coffee a day is associated with increased longevity and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found. Those benefits were seen regardless of whether the coffee was caffeinated or not, or whether it was ground or instant coffee, based on an analysis of nearly 450,000 people's habits.
