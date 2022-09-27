Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation, Arizona iced tea has remained at 99 cents. And, according to an interview with the Los Angeles Times, it's something the company is serious about. "I'm committed to that 99-cent price — when things go against you, you tighten your belt," chairman Don Vultaggio said. He goes on to cite the apparent price gouging from the oil industry and other manufacturers. "Consumers don't need another price increase from a guy like me," he said. The size of the can hasn't varied either; it's still the same 23-ounce portion that's been sold since the early '90s.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO