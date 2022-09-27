Read full article on original website
It’s official! Coffee is good for you – just like red wine, dark chocolate, beer …
Another day, another study suggesting a little of what you fancy does you good. But almost half a million people took part in this one
Drinking 3 cups of coffee a day may be connected to living longer, a new study suggests
A new study suggests that drinking two or three cups of coffee a day may be linked to a longer lifespan. The study published in Science Daily collected data from 450,000 people in the UK Biobank and analyzed it over the course of 12-plus years. The study found coffee drinkers...
archyworldys.com
According to an Australian study, people who drink coffee get sick less and live longer
According to research coordinated by the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute in Melbourne (Australia), published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, drinking coffee would help extend life. The study, which included people between the ages of 40 and 69, could suggest that regular coffee intake would be part of a healthy lifestyle.
Drinking several cups of coffee every day is linked to a longer lifespan, research finds
It turns out that drinking a few cups of coffee each day may actually do more than just give you a jolt at work — it might even help you live longer. Two to three cups of coffee a day is associated with increased longevity and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found. Those benefits were seen regardless of whether the coffee was caffeinated or not, or whether it was ground or instant coffee, based on an analysis of nearly 450,000 people's habits.
Postbiotics could deliver immunity boost in your morning coffee
Your morning coffee could now give an added immunity boost, thanks to postbiotics and Griffith University and CSIRO researchers. Coffee Roasters Australia founder Alana Beattie is behind the innovation and hopes to see coffee lovers replace one of their daily cups with a healthier alternative, without having to compromise on quality or taste.
Massive Study Finds Coffee Drinkers Will Probably Outlive The Rest of Us
Based on an analysis of just under half a million records in the UK Biobank, people who drink two to three cups of coffee each day tend to live longer and exhibit less cardiovascular disease compared with those who abstain from the beverage. While the research doesn't claim drinking more...
artofhealthyliving.com
