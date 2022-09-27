Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC
A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff's officials said Friday.
Suspect evades capture after assaulting deputy in Lakewood
Deputies Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home, leading to a standoff. According to a watch commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries after the alleged assault. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard. Authorities set up a perimeter and were in a standoff with the suspect, yet no one was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Viral Video of Man Punching and Kicking Dog Arrested
An Anaheim man was arrested for animal cruelty after a doorbell camera captured him punching and kicking a dog. Albert Frank Abad. Jr., 33, turned himself in to Anaheim police around 1:30 AM on Thursday, September 22nd, a few hours after he surrendered the dog to staff at Center Sinai Animal Hospital in Los Angeles. The dog, a black male Labradoodle named Steeler, was recovered by Anaheim police later that morning and placed with Orange County Animal Care.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff deputies arrest man after six-hour standoff
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men arrested in fatal Wilmington shooting of 12-year-old boy, LAPD says
Two men are now facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy that occurred in Wilmington last year, police announced Friday.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman shot while walking in Washington neighborhood, police say
Gunfire erupted suddenly from an unknown direction, according to the woman, who then realized she had been struck. Her injuries were not life threatening, police said. The post Woman shot while walking in Washington neighborhood, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long Beach Post
Man hospitalized after being shot while biking along LA River, police say
A man was shot and wounded Thursday evening while riding his bicycle along the Los Angeles River bike path near Long Beach Boulevard, authorities said. Police said the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m., and officers contacted the man in the 6500 block of Atlantic Avenue, about a block away from the river.
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
Third Man Arrested in 2021 Shooting Death of Man in Long Beach
Police Wednesday announced that two additional men were in custody in the shooting death of a 46-year-old homeless man in Long Beach
Hit-and-run driver arrested for allegedly striking woman, child
A man suspected of hitting a woman and a child in a crosswalk in Industry with his car, then driving away, was arrested Thursday. The woman and the child were crossing Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the man driving a silver Honda Accord allegedly ran a red light and struck the victims in the crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The driver then fled the scene without identifying himself or rendering aid to the victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hit-and-run driver who hit grandmother, child in City of Industry arrested
Authorities on Thursday arrested the driver who hit a grandmother and her grandchild while they crossed the street in the City of Industry last Friday. Doorbell camera video from across the street shows the woman and child get off of a bus before waiting for the signal to walk across the street. They began to make their way across S. Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street -- using the crosswalk -- when a car slammed into them, sending both flying. The suspect sped away from the scene, leaving the pair in the street. "How can you take off and just leave them there?" said...
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
Road rage incident in Fontana leads to shooting, one person hospitalized
A road rage incident that started on the 210 Freeway ended in a shooting Thursday that left one man with a gun shot wound. The victim was originally taken to Kaiser Fontana before being transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition, CBSLA has learned. There is currently no suspect in custody at this moment but Sky9 was over the scene following the shooting and it appeared that a black pickup truck was at the center of the crime scene. Nearby Solorio Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It's unclear what provoked gun shots to be fired but all parties involved in this road rage incident have been accounted for.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to track down an apartment burglar
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1825 hrs., The individual shown above is being considered a person of interest referencing an apartment complex burglary in Westminster. The individual was captured on surveillance within the vicinity at the time of this incident. Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic; 20-30 years old; medium build;...
PnB Rock killing: Alleged getaway driver arrested in Las Vegas, as police say teen son was gunman
A man wanted in connection with the killing of rapper PnB Rock was apprehended in Las Vegas but police say his 17-year-old son was the actual gunman.
Long Beach Post
2 more suspects arrested in shooting death of Irvine man in North Long Beach, police say
Police say they have arrested two more suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 46-year-old Irvine man whose body was found inside a vehicle in North Long Beach last year. Paramount resident Eleazar Lopez, 34, was arrested Tuesday in Downey on suspicion of conspiring to commit the murder...
Man arrested in San Gabriel Valley after leading authorities on pursuit
A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles.
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Bowling Alley Shooting
A man who was convicted of murdering three men and wounding four other people in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance while he was on parole was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.
Comments / 0