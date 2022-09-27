ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

CBS LA

Suspect evades capture after assaulting deputy in Lakewood

Deputies Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home, leading to a standoff. According to a watch commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries after the alleged assault. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard. Authorities set up a perimeter and were in a standoff with the suspect, yet no one was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.
LAKEWOOD, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Viral Video of Man Punching and Kicking Dog Arrested

An Anaheim man was arrested for animal cruelty after a doorbell camera captured him punching and kicking a dog. Albert Frank Abad. Jr., 33, turned himself in to Anaheim police around 1:30 AM on Thursday, September 22nd, a few hours after he surrendered the dog to staff at Center Sinai Animal Hospital in Los Angeles. The dog, a black male Labradoodle named Steeler, was recovered by Anaheim police later that morning and placed with Orange County Animal Care.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies arrest man after six-hour standoff

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
LYNWOOD, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting

Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed

Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
ORANGE, CA
HeySoCal

Hit-and-run driver arrested for allegedly striking woman, child

A man suspected of hitting a woman and a child in a crosswalk in Industry with his car, then driving away, was arrested Thursday. The woman and the child were crossing Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the man driving a silver Honda Accord allegedly ran a red light and struck the victims in the crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The driver then fled the scene without identifying himself or rendering aid to the victims.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Hit-and-run driver who hit grandmother, child in City of Industry arrested

Authorities on Thursday arrested the driver who hit a grandmother and her grandchild while they crossed the street in the City of Industry last Friday. Doorbell camera video from across the street shows the woman and child get off of a bus before waiting for the signal to walk across the street. They began to make their way across S. Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street -- using the crosswalk -- when a car slammed into them, sending both flying. The suspect sped away from the scene, leaving the pair in the street. "How can you take off and just leave them there?" said...
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Road rage incident in Fontana leads to shooting, one person hospitalized

A road rage incident that started on the 210 Freeway ended in a shooting Thursday that left one man with a gun shot wound. The victim was originally taken to Kaiser Fontana before being transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition, CBSLA has learned. There is currently no suspect in custody at this moment but Sky9 was over the scene following the shooting and it appeared that a black pickup truck was at the center of the crime scene. Nearby Solorio Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It's unclear what provoked gun shots to be fired but all parties involved in this road rage incident have been accounted for. 
FONTANA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Westminster Police are trying to track down an apartment burglar

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1825 hrs., The individual shown above is being considered a person of interest referencing an apartment complex burglary in Westminster. The individual was captured on surveillance within the vicinity at the time of this incident. Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic; 20-30 years old; medium build;...
WESTMINSTER, CA

