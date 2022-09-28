Read full article on original website
Related
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
One of the fiercest rivalries in all of football sees Arsenal host Tottenham in the Premier League this afternoon (Saturday 1 October).The north London derby could also have significant consequences as regards the title race, with Arsenal entering the fixture as league leaders on 18 points, while Spurs are just one behind in third place – with Manchester City sitting between the rivals. Ahead of September’s international break, both Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham recorded comfortable victories, with Arsenal beating Brentford 3-0 away from home and Spurs dismantling Leicester 6-2 – Son Heung-min scoring a hat-trick off the...
Liverpool vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
The Premier League returns on Saturday and two bosses will be eager to take to the pitch for very different reasons when Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.While victory in their last match before the international break would have boosted spirits somewhat, the Reds’ poor start to the campaign and heavy defeat to Napoli in particular had questions being asked of the team under Jurgen Klopp this year, if not of the manager specifically.They’ll be keen to get out and show they can recapture the relentless form of last year, though whether or not that will be enough...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
Comments / 0