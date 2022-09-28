Read full article on original website
Related
Florida family recalls water levels quickly rising around the house during Hurricane Ian: "I was praying a lot"
Recovery efforts in Florida are underway as communities grapple with the catastrophic damage left by Hurricane Ian. The powerful storm is one of the strongest to ever hit the nation and potentially one of the deadliest in state history, according to President Joe Biden. "Everything on Sanibel is destroyed, that's...
"Water was up over the rooftop": Florida official describes harrowing scene as search missions continue
Devastation continues to unfold in Florida as rescue missions continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, said there have been more than 700 rescues so far and that they are in "hasty search" mode, while the governor said more than 1,000 rescue personnel are going up and down the Florida coast.
See dramatic photos of Hurricane Ian's widespread damage across Florida
Floridians woke up to devastating scenes Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S., caused widespread destruction across the state's west coast. The storm, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, flooded numerous buildings and streets, ripped off roofs, left...
CBS News
Ian arrives in North Carolina after bringing flooding, damage to South Carolina; death toll rises in Florida
Ian weakened to a post-tropical storm Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said, hours after making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was moving inland over North Carolina overnight Friday, bringing the potential of flash flooding and gusty winds to that state. The hurricane center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises with urgent rescues underway
The death toll is rising in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Some of the worst damage is in Fort Myers, where rescue teams are uncovering scenes of enormous loss. Manuel Bojorquez has the details.
CBS News
Florida gas tax break, new laws set to take effect
- Prices at the pump for Florida motorists should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break, as 27 new laws kick in this weekend. The new laws include measures aimed at preventing protests outside people's homes and cracking down on "street takeovers" where vehicles do stunts such as "wheelies" and "doughnuts."
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida with catastrophic storm surge
Bradenton, Florida, is expecting a storm surge from seven to 10 feet driven by high winds and almost a foot of rain. The city is urging residents to conserve water. Omar Villafranca reports.
Driving through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in western Florida
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but not before tearing its way through Florida's Gulf Coast. It left at least 2.5 million customers without power and caused devastating flooding across the region. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave is driving from Tampa to Fort Myers to survey the damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water receded out of Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian. But it will come back – and it will be dangerous.
As Hurricane Ian made its way toward Florida on Wednesday, it appeared water had receded from Tampa Bay, as if the body of water had been drained and dried out. The phenomenon, called a blowout tide or a reverse storm surge, is an indicator that a hurricane is on its way.
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Remnants of Ian expected to bring heavy rain to Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After leaving catastrophic damage in Florida, Ian has regained hurricane status and will hit South Carolina on Friday. The Category 1 storm will make landfall around in the afternoon. The storm could bring a "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding...
Live Updates: Ian, now a tropical storm, causing "catastrophic" flooding in Florida
Tropical Storm Ian continued barreling across Florida Thursday morning and was causing "catastrophic" flooding over east-central areas of the state, the National Hurricane Center said, warning that Ian could "produce life-threatening flooding, storm surge and gusty winds across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas." Ian hit land in southwestern...
CBS News
Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac
California Highway Patrol has arrested one suspect after leading multiple agencies on pursuit from East Los Angeles to the San Gabriel Valley. Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department began the pursuit in East Los Angeles before giving it up to CHP after the suspect got onto the westbound portion of the 10 Freeway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Residents in Venice Florida start cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Residents all over Southwest Florida are starting to clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. One area hit pretty hard is Venice, Florida. "It was pretty scary in the morning," said resident, Christopher Schillinger. Residents in Venice, Florida spent Thursday getting a first look at...
Comments / 0