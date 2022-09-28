Read full article on original website
Lissa X
1d ago
People have gone crazy as hell. On there other hand, It's great if you want to live a life of crime. law Enforcement won't know who or what the hell to look for after a crime. I wonder when they'll remove the Race designation and just accept that we are all human.
Reply
2
Deano65
1d ago
So with almost 9 million people in the state, we all have to bend over backwards for a few thousand.
Reply(2)
4
grunt
1d ago
More in your face lies and lunacy from the Democrats. There are only men and women. Stop the constant erosion of values.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Washington Examiner
Virginia student walkouts represent everything wrong with our public education system
The student walkouts taking place in nearly 100 public schools across Virginia today represent everything that’s wrong with our public education system. Students may barely be learning, but they are being trained as activists, thanks to encouragement from woke educators who think they have the right to override parental prerogatives and decide how children will be raised.
Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population
Black transgender people face some of the highest levels of discrimination of all transgender people. The post Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population appeared first on NewsOne.
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety
Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
thecentersquare.com
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
Gephardt Daily
Republican Attorney Generals, including Utah’s, demand Visa, Mastercard, AmEx drop gun store code
Sept. 24 (UPI) — Two dozen Republican attorneys general are demanding Visa, Mastercard and American Express drop plans to categorize purchases at gun stores separately. The attorneys general sent a letter to the three credit card companies Tuesday saying the new merchant category code violates consumers’ constitutional right to privacy.
Charlotte Congresswoman questions ‘buy now, pay later’ options for firearms
CHARLOTTE — A new trend in shopping is popping up online and in stores that lets you buy products now and pay later without having to use a credit card or a loan, but a local lawmaker says that shouldn’t be allowed for firearms. Whether you’re shopping online...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attorney Generals urge Biden to label fentanyl as weapon of mass destruction
It’s cheap, dangerous, and flowing into the United States from other countries. Fentanyl is drastically killing more young people than ever before.
CharterUP Launches Self Serve Charter Bus Quote and Reservation Capability for Existing Customers
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005461/en/ CharterUP: Charter a bus in 60 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 9