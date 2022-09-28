ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 9

Lissa X
1d ago

People have gone crazy as hell. On there other hand, It's great if you want to live a life of crime. law Enforcement won't know who or what the hell to look for after a crime. I wonder when they'll remove the Race designation and just accept that we are all human.

Reply
2
Deano65
1d ago

So with almost 9 million people in the state, we all have to bend over backwards for a few thousand.

Reply(2)
4
grunt
1d ago

More in your face lies and lunacy from the Democrats. There are only men and women. Stop the constant erosion of values.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Virginia student walkouts represent everything wrong with our public education system

The student walkouts taking place in nearly 100 public schools across Virginia today represent everything that’s wrong with our public education system. Students may barely be learning, but they are being trained as activists, thanks to encouragement from woke educators who think they have the right to override parental prerogatives and decide how children will be raised.
VIRGINIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon

holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Augusta Free Press

DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety

Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs

(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Id Card#Racism#Dmv#Virginians
The Associated Press

CharterUP Launches Self Serve Charter Bus Quote and Reservation Capability for Existing Customers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005461/en/ CharterUP: Charter a bus in 60 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy