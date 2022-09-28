Read full article on original website
A's spoil Ohtani's gem, show fight despite 100th loss
ANAHEIM -- There’s no good way to lose the 100th game of the season, but getting no-hit would definitely have added insult to injury. That’s what Shohei Ohtani nearly did to the A’s in their 4-2 loss on Thursday night at Angel Stadium to complete a sweep. The Orioles’ combined no-hitter on July 13, 1991, remains the last time the A’s have been no-hit, which is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.
1 thing to watch in final week for each team
There is only one week left in the MLB regular season. One week! We are dangerously close to “stare out the window and wait until spring” season. Twelve teams get to go to the postseason next weekend. But 18 teams do not. Which means we’ve got to savor every second we’ve got … while we continue to look toward the future.
'Crazy' 8th spoils Crew's chance to gain Wild Card ground
MILWAUKEE -- Freddy Peralta’s voice wavered as he talked about the fastball which produced, if not the Brewers’ most crushing defeat this season, one that came mighty close. “It was a really important game for us,” said the Brewers right-hander, a starter on most nights but a high-leverage...
Detmers dominates Rangers to cap strong rookie season
ANAHEIM -- It was a fitting end to a solid rookie season for Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Detmers, who had an eventful first full season in the Majors that saw him throw a no-hitter on May 10 and record an immaculate inning on July 31, threw six strong innings to lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Detmers allowed one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts to finish his season with a 3.77 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 129 innings over 25 starts.
Otto making strides in push for Rangers' 2023 rotation
ANAHEIM -- Glenn Otto’s path to the Rangers’ rotation in 2023 won’t exactly be an easy one. The front office has been clear with its intentions to add more quality starting pitching to bolster the rotation in the coming years. But if this last week of the...
Darvish gambit gets Padres no closer to Wild Card spot
SAN DIEGO -- In a deep San Diego rotation, Yu Darvish has emerged as the Padres’ ace this season, owner of a 3.10 ERA, in the midst of his best season in years -- maybe ever. Even when he’s not at his dominant best, Darvish almost always gives the Padres a chance to win, and he did that again on Friday night, notching his 23rd consecutive start of at least six innings.
A grand first homer shows Proctor's promise
SAN FRANCISCO -- When the Giants called up Ford Proctor from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, they presented him with a fitting jersey number: 65. After making his Major League debut at Chase Field that night, Proctor became the 65th player used by the Giants this season, breaking the franchise record previously set in 2019. Manager Gabe Kapler attributed the roster churn to the organization’s desire to evaluate as many players as possible as it prepares to turn the page on a disappointing 2022 season.
'First step' complete: Resilient Rays punch ticket to postseason
HOUSTON -- The floor of the visitors' clubhouse at Minute Maid Park was littered with corks from champagne bottles and caps from cans of Budweiser. In the center of the room, veteran outfielder David Peralta strapped on goggles and sprayed two bottles of bubbly at a time. Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Pete Fairbanks, among others, doused their unsuspecting teammates and coaches with beer.
Ryan caps breakout rookie season with Twins record
DETROIT -- Exactly a year ago, Joe Ryan’s spectacular month-long cameo in the big leagues to finish out the 2021 regular season came to a forgettable conclusion at the hands of these Tigers. Friday night at Comerica Park, he punched back in record-breaking fashion. Ryan entered his ‘22 finale...
Here are your All-Star picks for September
The Major League Baseball regular season is just about six months long, which allows us to break the season into six convenient chunks. Each of these chunks is equal, even if it doesn’t seem that way at the time. Throughout the year, we have put together an All-Star Team...
Realmuto makes history with 20-20 season
WASHINGTON -- Don’t run on J.T. Realmuto. But Realmuto just might run on you. He stole his 19th, 20th and 21st bases of the season in the Phillies' 5-1 victory over the Nationals on Friday at Nationals Park. Realmuto became just the second catcher in AL/NL history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season. Ivan “Pudge" Rodriguez is the only other catcher to do it. He hit 35 home runs and stole 25 bases with the 1999 Rangers.
'We're still in it': Phils snap skid, get back on track in WC race
WASHINGTON -- Breathe, Phillies. The Phils beat the Nationals, 5-1, in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader at Nationals Park, snapping a five-game losing streak and reducing their postseason magic number to five with six games to play. Game 2 was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for a split doubleheader Saturday. Philadelphia is a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the third National League Wild Card spot, but the Phillies own a tiebreaker over the Brewers because they won the season series, 4-2. Milwaukee must finish with a better record to bounce Philadelphia from the postseason.
Ashcraft falters in disappointing start vs. Cubs
CHICAGO -- Reds rookie pitcher Graham Ashcraft prefers to induce weak contact early in counts, but certainly has strikeout stuff to fall back on when he needs it. On Friday afternoon vs. the Cubs, Ashcraft could've really used a strikeout or two to escape a second-inning jam. With runners on...
'What a ride': Heyward reflects on memorable run with Cubs
CHICAGO -- Sitting inside an interview room at Wrigley Field on Thursday morning, wearing a Cubs uniform for one of the final times, veteran outfielder Jason Heyward was asked if he could somehow put into words his tenure with the ballclub. "A lot of history being broken. A lot of...
Darvish gets extra day of rest with playoffs looming
SAN DIEGO -- With the regular-season finale less than a week away, it's officially rotation-reshuffling season. On Thursday, the Padres took a bit of a gamble -- pushing Yu Darvish to Friday, with an eye on setting themselves up for the postseason. San Diego opted to start righty reliever Steven...
Burnes keeps Brewers hot on Wild Card trail
MILWAUKEE -- Andrew McCutchen wasn’t in the Brewers’ starting lineup on Friday night, but he was looking forward to being a spectator. “This kind of matchup between these kinds of guys? With six games left?” McCutchen said of the Corbin Burnes vs. Sandy Alcantara battle to come, pitting the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner against his presumptive successor. “You don’t see that every day.”
Álvarez gets taste of big spots in MLB debut
NEW YORK -- Francisco Álvarez thought his 2022 season was over following Triple-A Syracuse's season finale on Wednesday. The top prospect in baseball posted on Instagram that same night that he was already counting down the days until he returned to the field. Turns out, that countdown was far...
A grand return: Avi comes off IL to slug 1st career slam
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right fielder Avisaíl García very easily could’ve called it a season when he aggravated his left hamstring on Sept. 10, winding up on the injured list for the second time since August. Instead, García put in the work to ensure he was back on the field.
Finishing strong, Civale prepped for key playoff role
CLEVELAND -- After a season filled with stops, starts and trips to the injured list, Aaron Civale took the mound Friday for his penultimate start of the regular season. And while Civale probably won’t be called upon to start one of the games in the Guardians’ best-of-three Wild Card Series next weekend, Friday’s start was a perfect of example of how dangerous he could be in the American League Division Series, as he twirled six strong innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with five strikeouts and no walks in Cleveland’s 6-3 win over the Royals at Progressive Field.
Brennan swinging for spot on playoff roster
CLEVELAND -- Nine days ago, Will Brennan wasn’t even on the Guardians’ roster. It’s not like the team’s No. 20 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, hadn’t earned the right to get his shot in the big leagues yet. He’d been raking in the Minors all season long. But the Guardians thought it was best to give Brennan as long of a chance as possible to play on an everyday basis before coming up to the big leagues and getting more sporadic playing time.
