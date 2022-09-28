ANAHEIM -- It was a fitting end to a solid rookie season for Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Detmers, who had an eventful first full season in the Majors that saw him throw a no-hitter on May 10 and record an immaculate inning on July 31, threw six strong innings to lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Detmers allowed one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts to finish his season with a 3.77 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 129 innings over 25 starts.

