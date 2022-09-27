James Duff, OSU Institute of Technology alumni and Electrical Construction instructor, never thought his passion for learning would lead to the front of the classroom. “Attending college as an older student, I naturally fell into a mentor role and would pour into my classmates, give advice, and try to build them up before interviews. I found it rewarding to be there for others as a mentor. As an instructor, I enjoy seeing that light bulb moment when they grasp the concepts I am presenting.”

OKMULGEE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO