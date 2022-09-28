Read full article on original website
Related
sandiegomagazine.com
20 Best Personal Trainers in San Diego
San Diego is known as the crown and glory of the southern Californian region. It is home to millions of residents and is one of the top destinations for tourists worldwide. This isn’t surprising because the sunny weather, golden sunsets, sandy beaches, and countless attractions make this glorious city an easy choice for people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities.
Tropical Storm Ian impacts felt at home in San Diego
Florida may be thousands of miles away, but the impact of Tropical Storm Ian is being felt here at home.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego
It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
Maui Native Launches Niuhi Brewing and Ono Kine Grindz in San Diego
New Brewery Collaborates with Local Sake Maker at Former Latchkey Brewing Site
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
San Diego Home Prices Plunge
The folks at Case-Shiller are out with their latest home-prices report, and the news is not good for local homeowners. Prices dipped 2.5% in San Diego in July compared with the month prior, according to the latest figures. No, this does not mean your home will be worthless in 40 months, but it's still bad, though. The news follows a drop of 0.7% in June. That said, home prices in the county have jumped 16.6% year-over-year, so brick-and-mortar is still a much more solid investment than, say, the Dow, which cratered about 6.7% in roughly the same period.
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
San Diego Wave Fan Gets Lifetime Ban After ‘Threatening and Physical Behavior’
The San Diego Wave soccer club announced Monday night that it has slapped a lifetime ban on a fan it determined broke its Code of Conduct at its inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium. “Although witnesses did not corroborate the use of offensive racial language, they supported the report of threatening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pacificsandiego.com
Restaurant group behind Ambrogio15 plans new Italian restaurant concept in La Jolla
LA JOLLA — Milano Five, the San Diego restaurant group that launched its first Ambrogio15 pizzeria in Pacific Beach six years ago, is teaming up with a Michelin-starred Italian chef on a new restaurant concept in La Jolla that could go national. Ambrogio by Acquerello will open Nov. 4...
Rare Cloned Wild Horse Joins Others Like Him at San Diego Zoo
The San Diego Zoo recently got a new addition. A rare cloned wild horse, Kurt, joins the zoo, and he serves an important purpose. The Twitter account for the San Diego Zoo tweeted about Kurt a few days ago. They shared a video with the caption: “Happy hooves. Kurt—the world’s first successfully cloned Przewalski’s horse—is thriving at the Safari Park thanks to mentorship from his partner Holly. The two were successfully introduced in 2021 & are critical to restoring genetic diversity in remaining P-horse populations.”
travellemming.com
15 Best San Diego Beach Towns for 2022 (By a Local)
San Diego’s beach towns are truly world-class. The beaches alone are renowned for their natural beauty and variety, qualities that led to the formation of equally eclectic and lovely towns that have sprung up around them. I’m a San Diego local, and I’m here to spill the beans on...
Ramen King Keisuke Bringing Three Locations to San Diego
Ramen Chain from Singapore Have 15 Southern California Locations Planned
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
globalmunchkins.com
[10 Easy Ways] to Score San Diego Zoo Discount Tickets
San Diego Zoo is probably the most famous zoo in the U.S and for good reason, it was recently voted the #1 zoo by thousands of voters on Tripadvisor. The San Diego Zoo has 660 Species 3,700 Animals on over 100 Acres. It is definitely one of the most beautiful...
NBC San Diego
Where San Diegans Can Score a Free Cup of Joe for National Coffee Day
Coffee aficionados can rejoice knowing their favorite unofficial holiday returns Thursday. National Coffee Day celebrates all things that make up the buzzy, beloved morning beverage. From daring cold brews to the seasonal darling that's known as the PSL, coffee's versatility attracts all sorts of sippers who are seeking a quick boost.
Daily Aztec
SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal
In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
Jimmy Buffett postpones concert set for SDSU’s new stadium
Jimmy Buffett has postponed what was supposed to be the first-ever concert at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 22.
sandiegoville.com
'Top Chef' Winner Richard Blais To Open Two New San Diego Restaurants
Celebrity chef Richard Blais, known for leading roles on Bravo's Top Chef and Fox's primetime hit Next Level Chef, has signed on to open two new restaurants in San Diego. A former winning contestant and frequent guest judge on Bravo's hit cooking competition Top Chef, Chef Richard Blais is a current resident of San Diego and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. The celebrity chef may be most known as the winner of Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars in 2011 and as a judge on Fox's hit primetime cooking competition Next Level Chef. Blais is also a successful chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and frequent culinary television personality, appearing in such programs as Iron Chef America, Chopped All-Stars, MasterChef, Guy's Grocery Games, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Cooks vs Cons.
Two San Diego area high schools among best in California for 2023, study says
Two San Diego County schools were named to the top ten public and private high schools in California.
KPBS
Heat wave bears down on San Diego area
Dangerous triple-digit temperatures descended on San Diego desert areas Tuesday, while uncomfortably hot conditions hit valley and coastal regions — with all expected to persist through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego deserts, predicting "dangerously hot conditions...
iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says
The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
Comments / 0