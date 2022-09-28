ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegomagazine.com

20 Best Personal Trainers in San Diego

San Diego is known as the crown and glory of the southern Californian region. It is home to millions of residents and is one of the top destinations for tourists worldwide. This isn’t surprising because the sunny weather, golden sunsets, sandy beaches, and countless attractions make this glorious city an easy choice for people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC San Diego

San Diego Home Prices Plunge

The folks at Case-Shiller are out with their latest home-prices report, and the news is not good for local homeowners. Prices dipped 2.5% in San Diego in July compared with the month prior, according to the latest figures. No, this does not mean your home will be worthless in 40 months, but it's still bad, though. The news follows a drop of 0.7% in June. That said, home prices in the county have jumped 16.6% year-over-year, so brick-and-mortar is still a much more solid investment than, say, the Dow, which cratered about 6.7% in roughly the same period.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Tour#Davis Cup#Great Britain#Indian#Americans#Wta
Outsider.com

Rare Cloned Wild Horse Joins Others Like Him at San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo recently got a new addition. A rare cloned wild horse, Kurt, joins the zoo, and he serves an important purpose. The Twitter account for the San Diego Zoo tweeted about Kurt a few days ago. They shared a video with the caption: “Happy hooves. Kurt—the world’s first successfully cloned Przewalski’s horse—is thriving at the Safari Park thanks to mentorship from his partner Holly. The two were successfully introduced in 2021 & are critical to restoring genetic diversity in remaining P-horse populations.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellemming.com

15 Best San Diego Beach Towns for 2022 (By a Local)

San Diego’s beach towns are truly world-class. The beaches alone are renowned for their natural beauty and variety, qualities that led to the formation of equally eclectic and lovely towns that have sprung up around them. I’m a San Diego local, and I’m here to spill the beans on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
globalmunchkins.com

[10 Easy Ways] to Score San Diego Zoo Discount Tickets

San Diego Zoo is probably the most famous zoo in the U.S and for good reason, it was recently voted the #1 zoo by thousands of voters on Tripadvisor. The San Diego Zoo has 660 Species 3,700 Animals on over 100 Acres. It is definitely one of the most beautiful...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Where San Diegans Can Score a Free Cup of Joe for National Coffee Day

Coffee aficionados can rejoice knowing their favorite unofficial holiday returns Thursday. National Coffee Day celebrates all things that make up the buzzy, beloved morning beverage. From daring cold brews to the seasonal darling that's known as the PSL, coffee's versatility attracts all sorts of sippers who are seeking a quick boost.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Daily Aztec

SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal

In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
ENCINITAS, CA
sandiegoville.com

'Top Chef' Winner Richard Blais To Open Two New San Diego Restaurants

Celebrity chef Richard Blais, known for leading roles on Bravo's Top Chef and Fox's primetime hit Next Level Chef, has signed on to open two new restaurants in San Diego. A former winning contestant and frequent guest judge on Bravo's hit cooking competition Top Chef, Chef Richard Blais is a current resident of San Diego and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. The celebrity chef may be most known as the winner of Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars in 2011 and as a judge on Fox's hit primetime cooking competition Next Level Chef. Blais is also a successful chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and frequent culinary television personality, appearing in such programs as Iron Chef America, Chopped All-Stars, MasterChef, Guy's Grocery Games, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Cooks vs Cons.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Heat wave bears down on San Diego area

Dangerous triple-digit temperatures descended on San Diego desert areas Tuesday, while uncomfortably hot conditions hit valley and coastal regions — with all expected to persist through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego deserts, predicting "dangerously hot conditions...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar Times

iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says

The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
ENCINITAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy