mvskokemedia.com
The first annual community gathering
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Big laughs, high fives, and even hugs were shared between members of all 24-chartered community centers and MCN citizens at the First Annual Gathering of Communities hosted by the Community and Research Development Department at the Claude Cox Omniplex on Saturday, September 10. The tournaments remained...
ozarksfn.com
Reclaiming the Family Ranch
COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
osuit.edu
Company sponsorship helps OSUIT student begin ACR program
OSU Institute of Technology and Sellers Air Conditioning celebrates the sponsorship of Westan Davies as he begins his work towards an Associate in Applied Science in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology this fall through the School of Engineering & Construction Technologies. Davies, from Velma, Oklahoma, spent time in the oil...
Tulsa Woman Gives Back To Community After Turning Life Around
A Tulsa woman is celebrating seven years of being clean from a life of crime and drugs, by using her time to give back to the homeless. But she wasn’t alone. Raittia Rogers Evangelism Ministries was joined near the Tulsa Day Center by two volunteers, who are just 10 and 14 years old. She hopes they develop the love of giving back.
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24. The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
KFOR
‘The Outsiders’ House Museum
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Outsiders House Museum is dedicated to the preservation of the home and memorabilia used in The Outsiders, filmed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1982. For more information on The Outsiders House Museum, visit their website.
School bus crashes into river with students on board
LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants to diversify the experience, extend hours
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants are breaking the mold and opening at night. Both businesses said it’s important to diversify the experience as people return to eating in restaurants post-COVID. Bramble in Tulsa’s Pearl District is swapping jelly for salsa. They’re now open at night when...
Labor shortages forces some Walgreens locations to cut pharmacy hours
TULSA, Okla. — Some Walgreens locations across Green Country have been forced to shorten their pharmacy hours due to the labor shortage. You’ll notice signs on some of their doors, like the one near I-44 and Peoria, that say the pharmacy is closed on the weekends and after six, Monday through Friday.
henryettafree-lance.com
38 in a Row!
The regular-season winning streak for the Dewar Dragon varsity football team has been extended to 38-straight games following last Friday’s ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Look up! Starlink satellites spotted in Green Country
You may have seen something out of the ordinary in the sky this weekend. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral on Saturday, launching 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. This is the fourth launch of the Falcon 9. Even though they launched from Florida, the chain of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Skiatook Police Chief Responds to Complaints About Flag
A flag went up on private property last week that has residents of Skiatook complaining loudly to local law enforcement about its profanity and seeking the owner being forced to take it down. After being inundated with calls about what the law could do, the Skiatook Police Department posted a response on their FACEBOOK page.
Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has voted to deny clemency to Benjamin Cole, a Rogers County man convicted of killing his infant daughter. Four board members voted to allow Cole’s execution to move forward while one board member voted for clemency. Cole’s attorneys...
‘May the Lord have mercy on your soul,’ Next Oklahoma inmate set for execution denied clemency
Clemency was denied for the next prisoner set to be executed for a murder dating back twenty years.
Okla. woman admits to strangling former roommate to death over argument about food stamps
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman reportedly admitted to strangling her former roommate and trying to set her body on fire following an argument about missing food stamps. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Jessica McBride and her boyfriend...
KOCO
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially motivated hate crime
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two men pleaded guilty to a racially motivated hate crime in connection with a 2019 assault outside a Shawnee bar. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Brandon Killian and Devan Johnson for assaulting Jarric Carolina in June 2019 outside the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee.
Oklahoma district attorney stabbed, daughter arrested
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is recovering from non-life threatening injuries. KJRH's Jeanette Quezada reports.Sept. 28, 2022.
