Okmulgee, OK

The first annual community gathering

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Big laughs, high fives, and even hugs were shared between members of all 24-chartered community centers and MCN citizens at the First Annual Gathering of Communities hosted by the Community and Research Development Department at the Claude Cox Omniplex on Saturday, September 10. The tournaments remained...
OKMULGEE, OK
Reclaiming the Family Ranch

COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt's great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
COUNCIL HILL, OK
Company sponsorship helps OSUIT student begin ACR program

OSU Institute of Technology and Sellers Air Conditioning celebrates the sponsorship of Westan Davies as he begins his work towards an Associate in Applied Science in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology this fall through the School of Engineering & Construction Technologies. Davies, from Velma, Oklahoma, spent time in the oil...
OKMULGEE, OK
Okmulgee, OK
Oklahoma Education
Okmulgee, OK
‘The Outsiders’ House Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Outsiders House Museum is dedicated to the preservation of the home and memorabilia used in The Outsiders, filmed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1982. For more information on The Outsiders House Museum, visit their website.
TULSA, OK
School bus crashes into river with students on board

LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff's Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
LEONARD, OK
38 in a Row!

The regular-season winning streak for the Dewar Dragon varsity football team has been extended to 38-straight games following last Friday's ...
DEWAR, OK
Skiatook Police Chief Responds to Complaints About Flag

A flag went up on private property last week that has residents of Skiatook complaining loudly to local law enforcement about its profanity and seeking the owner being forced to take it down. After being inundated with calls about what the law could do, the Skiatook Police Department posted a response on their FACEBOOK page.
SKIATOOK, OK
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially motivated hate crime

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two men pleaded guilty to a racially motivated hate crime in connection with a 2019 assault outside a Shawnee bar. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Brandon Killian and Devan Johnson for assaulting Jarric Carolina in June 2019 outside the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee.
SHAWNEE, OK

