Semi Trailer Fire Shuts Down Portions of Highway in Cass County This Morning
Portions of Illinois Route 67 and Illinois Route 125 in Cass County were shut down for a short time this morning due to a semi trailer fire. The Beardstown Fire Department reports that calls came in just before 9AM of a semi trailer on fire just south of the Illinois Route 125 and Illinois Route 67 junction, just west of Beardstown.
Florence bridge over Illinois River closed
Closed due to damage to gates on west side of the bridge. The Illinois Department of Transportation says that a bridge over the Illinois River in Pike and Scott Counties has been closed indefinitely. IDOT said Monday that the Florence lift bridge, that carries both Illinois 106 and Illinois 100...
Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash
Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman became trapped in her car on Tuesday after the Chevy Impala she was driving swerved off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Overhead Door Company of...
NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 12-16, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Steve H. Mangold and Cheryl A. Mangold of Camp Point sold...
FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
St. Louis man hurt in Pike County crash involving train
A St. Louis man suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a train earlier this week in Pike County.
Quincy man changes plea in April shooting
Casey Wainwright pleads Guilty in connection with shooting on South 11th Street. A Quincy man, indicted on charges he fired a handgun at a vehicle in Quincy in April, has changed his Not Guilty plea to some of the counts against him. Casey Wainwright was in Adams County Circuit Court...
Move with the Mayor launches in October
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants you to join his mission to get physically active. Mayor Troup is launching his first Move with the Mayor event on Saturday, October 1, and the public is invited to join him. Troup will walk laps with citizens during the...
Pike cleanup day allowing free drop-off for residents
BAYLIS — Pike County's second cleanup day of the year will be taking place Saturday. County residents will be able to drop off a car or pickup truck worth of trash for free at Hickory Ridge Landfill, 32246 375th St., from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Quincy City Council to hear proposals for new stores, housing study
The Quincy City Council will hear proposals next week to help fund three new retail stores, and to study the city's dwelling and hotel needs. Scott Hardy has more. The City's Finance Committee Monday night voted to send to the council a request by developer Tom Marx. He wants to use up to $200,000 in sales tax money collected by the Mid-Town Business District to help build up to three new stores on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway. Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer says the Finance Committee liked the proposal.
At least 32 people from Illinois charged in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol; trial for Quincy couple set for April 17
Jason and Christina Gerding are accused of wrongly entering the Capitol and posing for the above photograph in the Capitol Rotunda that was posted on Twitter. | Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice. More than 860 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested in connection with the...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 19-25, 2022
On 09/20/2022 at 10:22 PM a juvenile from Mt. Sterling rear ended a vehicle operated by Joseph E. Waterkotte of Quincy on US 24 @ CR 150. No injuries were reported and damage to both vehicles were over $1500. The juvenile received a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
Man Wanted on Numerous Felony Cases in McDonough and Warren Counties
Featured Fugitive Jayson A. Kurdi DOB 08/19/1985 is wanted for Failure to Appear on numerous felony cases in McDonough and Warren counties. Kurdi is wanted in McDonough County for Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding w/damage >$300, and Fleeing and Eluding. Kurdi is also wanted in Warrren County for Aggravated Delivery of...
New research suggests French explorer La Salle's Ft. Crevecoeur's true locale was in Beardstown
Conventional wisdom tells us the traditional location of the French Fort Crevecoeur was somewhere in the Peoria area. Where exactly that is has long been disputed, but it's generally believed the fort lay somewhere along the eastern bank of the Illinois River. There's even a Tazewell County village and a...
Yohn claims judge has put him at ‘very unfair disadvantage’ and ‘blatantly lied,’ files motion for replacement
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class X felonies in Adams County in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, filed a motion last week requesting a substitution of judge in his case in Adams County Circuit Court. Yohn, 35, is defending himself against...
Reader says legislators were AWOL on hospital closure
An article in the Burlington Hawkeye on September 11 gave an overview of the difficulties facing Keokuk due to the pending closure of our hospital on October 1. The closure will affect more than just the people of Keokuk. I believe any of us who live in Keokuk and the surrounding area knew the hospital was facing difficulties. Surely, receiving $100,000 and $103,000 in assistance from the Lee County Board of Supervisors was a was a clear indication of financial problems. It was an issue of discussion in the county at the time. The acquisition of KAH by Unity Point with no real change in salaries or hourly pay and no significant investment in the physical structure was a concern. The acquisition by Blessing had similar results.
JWCC names three finalists for new president
QUINCY — John Wood Community College has identified three people as finalists to be the school’s next president. Three men will be in Quincy in early October for in-person interviews. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who served as President since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.
