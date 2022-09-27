ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

Semi Trailer Fire Shuts Down Portions of Highway in Cass County This Morning

Portions of Illinois Route 67 and Illinois Route 125 in Cass County were shut down for a short time this morning due to a semi trailer fire. The Beardstown Fire Department reports that calls came in just before 9AM of a semi trailer on fire just south of the Illinois Route 125 and Illinois Route 67 junction, just west of Beardstown.
CASS COUNTY, IL
wtad.com

Florence bridge over Illinois River closed

Closed due to damage to gates on west side of the bridge. The Illinois Department of Transportation says that a bridge over the Illinois River in Pike and Scott Counties has been closed indefinitely. IDOT said Monday that the Florence lift bridge, that carries both Illinois 106 and Illinois 100...
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash

Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
khqa.com

Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman became trapped in her car on Tuesday after the Chevy Impala she was driving swerved off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Overhead Door Company of...
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
kjfmradio.com

NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 12-16, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Steve H. Mangold and Cheryl A. Mangold of Camp Point sold...
QUINCY, IL
kjfmradio.com

FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Fta#Nta#Nta Justin Juett#Nta Daniel Turner#Fta Trespassing
wtad.com

Quincy man changes plea in April shooting

Casey Wainwright pleads Guilty in connection with shooting on South 11th Street. A Quincy man, indicted on charges he fired a handgun at a vehicle in Quincy in April, has changed his Not Guilty plea to some of the counts against him. Casey Wainwright was in Adams County Circuit Court...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Move with the Mayor launches in October

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants you to join his mission to get physically active. Mayor Troup is launching his first Move with the Mayor event on Saturday, October 1, and the public is invited to join him. Troup will walk laps with citizens during the...
QUINCY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Pike cleanup day allowing free drop-off for residents

BAYLIS — Pike County's second cleanup day of the year will be taking place Saturday. County residents will be able to drop off a car or pickup truck worth of trash for free at Hickory Ridge Landfill, 32246 375th St., from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
wtad.com

Quincy City Council to hear proposals for new stores, housing study

The Quincy City Council will hear proposals next week to help fund three new retail stores, and to study the city's dwelling and hotel needs. Scott Hardy has more. The City's Finance Committee Monday night voted to send to the council a request by developer Tom Marx. He wants to use up to $200,000 in sales tax money collected by the Mid-Town Business District to help build up to three new stores on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway. Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer says the Finance Committee liked the proposal.
QUINCY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 19-25, 2022

On 09/20/2022 at 10:22 PM a juvenile from Mt. Sterling rear ended a vehicle operated by Joseph E. Waterkotte of Quincy on US 24 @ CR 150. No injuries were reported and damage to both vehicles were over $1500. The juvenile received a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
FORT MADISON, IA
977wmoi.com

Man Wanted on Numerous Felony Cases in McDonough and Warren Counties

Featured Fugitive Jayson A. Kurdi DOB 08/19/1985 is wanted for Failure to Appear on numerous felony cases in McDonough and Warren counties. Kurdi is wanted in McDonough County for Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding w/damage >$300, and Fleeing and Eluding. Kurdi is also wanted in Warrren County for Aggravated Delivery of...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Reader says legislators were AWOL on hospital closure

An article in the Burlington Hawkeye on September 11 gave an overview of the difficulties facing Keokuk due to the pending closure of our hospital on October 1. The closure will affect more than just the people of Keokuk. I believe any of us who live in Keokuk and the surrounding area knew the hospital was facing difficulties. Surely, receiving $100,000 and $103,000 in assistance from the Lee County Board of Supervisors was a was a clear indication of financial problems. It was an issue of discussion in the county at the time. The acquisition of KAH by Unity Point with no real change in salaries or hourly pay and no significant investment in the physical structure was a concern. The acquisition by Blessing had similar results.
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

JWCC names three finalists for new president

QUINCY — John Wood Community College has identified three people as finalists to be the school’s next president. Three men will be in Quincy in early October for in-person interviews. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who served as President since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy