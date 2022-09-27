An article in the Burlington Hawkeye on September 11 gave an overview of the difficulties facing Keokuk due to the pending closure of our hospital on October 1. The closure will affect more than just the people of Keokuk. I believe any of us who live in Keokuk and the surrounding area knew the hospital was facing difficulties. Surely, receiving $100,000 and $103,000 in assistance from the Lee County Board of Supervisors was a was a clear indication of financial problems. It was an issue of discussion in the county at the time. The acquisition of KAH by Unity Point with no real change in salaries or hourly pay and no significant investment in the physical structure was a concern. The acquisition by Blessing had similar results.

