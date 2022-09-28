Read full article on original website
Asia Society of NY to Celebrate Beijing Music Festival’s 25th Anniversary
The Beijing Music Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a three-week event. In anticipation of the celebration, the company will present an event at the Asia Society in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Audiences will hear from music critic Ken Smith as he discusses the festival’s impact...
Royal Choral Society Announces 150th Anniversary Season
The Royal Choral Society is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a season that reflects its illustrious history and its connection with some of the most significant names in the musical world. The season will include works by Charles Gounod, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonin Dvorák, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Edward Elgar, Ethel...
The English Concert Announces 2022-23 Season
The English Concert has announced its 2022-23 season. In a statement Alfonso Leal de Ojo, chief executive of The English Concert, said, “The English Concert is deeply invested in bringing Handel’s music to audiences across the UK and the rest of the world. Following our performance of Solomon at the BBC Proms, we are delighted to be bringing this lavish oratorio to Europe and North America. This year will also see our debut at Paris Opera with the mesmerizing Ariodante, under the baton of Harry Bicket and the artistic direction of Robert Carsen.”
Jacaranda to Present Concert Premiere of Cuban Missile Crisis Opera ‘Arkhipov’
On October 21, 2022, Jacaranda will present the concert premiere of “Arkhipov,” a new opera by Peter Knell and Stephanie Fleischmann. This new work, which won Opera America’s 2022 Campbell Librettist Prize, is based on the story of Soviet Naval Officer Vasili Arkhipov, who played a key role in diffusing nuclear war during a tipping point in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Presented in partnership with the Wende Museum of the Cold War, the work will features ten singers joined by the 18-member Jacaranda Chamber Ensemble, under the baton of Daniela Candillari making her debut with the concert series.
Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble to Present ‘Five Borough Songbook, Volume III’ Premieres
Five Boroughs Music Festival has announced its fall 2022 season. The season will revolve around performances of the “Five Borough Songbook, Volume III” with separate Queens, Manhattan, and Bronx premieres. First up is the Queens Premiere, which will take place at Flushing Town Hall on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Tapestry Opera Announces 2022-23 Season
Tapestry Opera has revealed its plans for the 2022-23 season. The season opens with “Tapestry Briefs: Les Shorts qui chanting” as led by director Tim Albery. The showcase features bilingual sketches, shorts, and scenes created by Canadian composers and librettists. The showcase will take place at the Alliance de Francaise de Toronto’s Spadina Theatre.
Fresh Squeezed Opera Announces Final Vocal Lab Concert
Fresh Squeezed Opera will present the world premiere of four new works by Daniel Aaron Ramírez, Afarin Mansouri, Kendra Harder and Claudia Álvarez, on Sept. 30 as part of the. final concert of Fresh Squeezed Vocal Lab. Audiences can watch the showcase online via the company’s official website....
On Site Opera Unveils 10th Anniversary Gala
On Site Opera will celebrate its 10 anniversary with a special gala on Oct. 19, 2022. The event, which will take place at the Museum of the City of New York, will honor Founding President Emerita Jan A. Gross while also featuring numerous pop-up performances. Audiences will be invited to...
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its opening night of “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk.”. The company said that Irina Rindzuner would sing the role of the Convict making her Met debut. She will replace Marcy Stonikas. Rindzuner is an American dramatic soprano who is well known...
Where are the Black musicians in the country's largest orchestras?
In 2014, a study found that only 1.4% of orchestra musicians were Black. In 2022, it's hard to know if that number is better or worse.
Michael Fabiano’s ArtSmart to Launch Online Art Auction
Tenor Michael Fabiano’s ArtSmart will launch an art auction starting on Nov. 29, 2022 to support the organization’s mission of providing under-resourced communities with tuition-free music lessons and mentorship. The auction will be online with artists from London to Los Angeles donating works of art to support the...
San Francisco Opera to Live Stream ‘Eugene Onegin’
(Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera) San Francisco Opera’s Centennial Season continues with Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” which the company will live stream on Oct. 1, 2022. The opera, which opened on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 14, will be conducted Vassilis Christopoulos making his American debut leading...
Aleksandra Kurzak & Angela Gheorghiu Lead Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Tosca’ Revival
(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Puccini’s “Tosca” for 15 performances. The production by Sir. David McVicar, which is set to open on Oct. 5 and run through April 15, 2023, will star Aleksandra Kurzak in the first run of performances alongside Michael Fabiano and Roberto Alagna. They will be joined by John Lundgren in his Met debut. Of Kurzak’s “Tosca” OperaWire noted that the soprano “shined” in the title role.
Opéra de Dijon Announces Associate Conductor
The Opéra de Dijon has announced Débora Waldman as the Associate Conductor. The company announced that Waldman will conduct one opera with the company a year and will begin with a production of “Stiffelio” in November 2022. In a statement, the Dijon Opera said, “Music director...
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Medea
Sondra Radvanovsky Reigns Supreme in Cherubini’s Masterwork Tragedy. The Metropolitan Opera opened its 2022-23 season with the company’s first-ever performance of Cherubini’s “Medea.”. The opera, which premiered in a French version back in 1797, was a major hit throughout the 19th century (with numerous translations, including...
Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change for ‘La Traviata’
The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for its production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.”. The company announced that soprano Nina Minasyan will sing the role of Violetta Valéry in the new Semperoper production of “La Traviata.” Minasyan will replace Adela Zaharia, who, to her and the Semperoper’s great regret, is forced to cancel her Dresden debut due to illness. The production is scheduled to open on Oct 2, 2022.
Anna Netrebko to Celebrate Maria Callas’s Centenary at Teatro San Carlo
(Credit: Julian Hargreaves) The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli is set to open its 2022-23 season with a special gala celebrating Maria Callas’ Centenary. The concert, which is set to be performed on Oct. 8, 2022, will mark the first of many concerts celebrating the great diva. Anna Netrebko will perform a program of music that includes excerpts from “Anna Bolena,” “Nabucco,” “Madama Butterfly” “Samson et Dalila,” “Roméo et Juliette,” “Pique Dame,” and “Tristan und Isolde.” Jader Bignamini conducts the Orchestra of Teatro di San Carlo.
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
‘The steepest learning curve ever’: Geoffrey Paterson on working with jazz virtuoso Marius Neset
Back in 2015, the London Sinfonietta approached me about a project rather different from the Stockhausen and Birtwistle I had conducted with them previously. The group were recording a new album with the up-and-coming Norwegian jazz saxophonist Marius Neset. An enthusiastic (if far from expert) listener to jazz, I leapt at the chance to be involved.
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
